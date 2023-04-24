HASTINGS — Two official weather sites in National Weather Service – Hastings area set new record lows for April 23, while Grand Island recorded its coldest temperature this late in the spring in 116 years.

The Central Nebraska Regional Airport in Grand Island recorded a low of 21 degrees on April 23 and broke the previous record for the day, 23 degree, which was set back in 1963.

According to NWS Hastings, with was the coldest temperature recorded in Grand Island this late in the spring since 20 degrees was recorded on April 30, 1907.

Additionally, the Hastings Municipal Airport recorded a low of 24 degrees, which broke the previous record, 26 degrees, set 10 years ago in 2013.

Locally, the temperature at Jim Kelly Airport dropped to 18 degrees at 6:35 a.m. on Sunday morning.

When asked online about how this related to ongoing global warming, NWS Hastings noted the climate and weather, while related, are two different features.

“Despite the recent cold snap, the monthly average temperature in both Hastings and Grand Island is nearly two degrees above normal. In addition, the top ten warmest years on record, globally, have all come since 2010,” NWS Hastings stated.

“Additionally, over the past year, the US has seen roughly twice as many record warm temperatures broken than record cold temperatures,” NWS Hastings noted, “So the record cold we saw yesterday does fit into the narrative for a warming climate - we would still expect record cold days, but more record warm days than record cold days as the average temperature shifts to a warmer base.”

Freeze warnings were issued across the weekend to warn of the cold temperatures effecting plants that have just begun to sprout.

“The mid-April through early-May time frame typically features the final occurrence of freezing temperatures and/or frost of the spring season within our 30-county coverage area of south central Nebraska and north central Kansas,” per NWS Hastings.

According to averages over 30 years, the date of the average last spring freeze ranges from April 17 to May 5, for the NWS Hastings far western and northern communities including Gothenburg.

As for last year’s spring, the majority of the NWS Hastings coverage area, it was a fairly "normal" last spring freeze, with most stations recording their final occurrence of 32 degrees-or-colder during the April 25-May 3 time frame.

However, on the morning of May 22 and overnight of May 21, there was an unusually-late occurrence of frost and/or slightly-sub-freezing temperatures across much of our Nebraska coverage area on that morning, lows across the majority of our Nebraska coverage area bottomed out between 30-36 degrees.

There were some colder exceptions though, including readings as cold as 27 degrees at Clay Center, 28 degrees at Ord airport and 29 degrees at Greeley, Beaver City and Red Cloud.