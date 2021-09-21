NWS Hastings says area within two to four weeks of the average fall frost date

LEXINGTON — It may seem hard to believe, but the National Weather Service – Hastings says south central Nebraska is within two to four weeks of the average date for the first fall frost or freeze.

NWS Hastings will issue Freeze Warnings or Frost Advisories for their coverage area this fall until those counties experience at least one hard freeze, usually 28 degrees or colder.

After this point, additional warnings are considered unnecessary because the growing season has effectively come to an end.

It is noted, the first fall frost and freeze date can, “vary tremendously,” from one year to the next and within the past 30 years, first freezes have ranged from mid-September to early November.

Last year, most of the coverage area had its first true fall freeze and/ or hard freeze sometime between Oct. 16-26.

Looking through this week, there is minimal concern for frost and especially freezing temperatures within the coverage area through at least Sept. 27.