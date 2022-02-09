NWS Hastings provides analysis of 2021 precipitation amounts

The year as a whole was wetter than 2020, featuring a varied mix of generally slightly above/slightly below precipitation, most places within 4 inch either side of normal. Indeed, it was roughly a 50/50 split across our area between above/below normal totals. Some of the overall-driest locales, compared to normal, concentrated: 1) within some northern and western Nebraska counties, such as Valley/Nance/Dawson...2) far southeast Nebraska counties, including Thayer...3) parts of north central Kansas especially south of Highway 24, particularly Mitchell County. Meanwhile, for the roughly half of the area that measured above normal precipitation, the overall-highest totals concentrated primarily within two "pockets"...one centered over several southwestern Nebraska counties, such as Franklin/Phelps/Harlan and the other, smaller pocket of solidly-above normal squarely centered across Polk County in the far northeast.

But getting back to how much of an unusual influence that March had on precipitation totals for the year as whole...quite honestly March "saved" 2021 from being a much drier year. More specifically, March featured at least near-record rainfall totals across our area, actually record-wettest in the Tri Cities, with most places tallying between 4-9 inch, generally 3-6 times normal. Subtracting March out of the picture, the other 11 months of the year, as a whole, clearly leaned drier-than-normal across most of our area. In fact, for most of our area, between six and eight of the final nine months of the year, April-December, featured below normal precipitation. Of particular note, 2021 ended very dry especially within most of north central Kan., where November-December combined featured no more than 0.15 inch in most spots, unfortunately setting the stage for significant wildfires in and near our Kansas coverage area on Dec. 15. As 2021 drew to a close, the U.S. Drought Monitor indicated Abnormally Dry, D0, conditions across the vast majority of our coverage area, with pockets of embedded Moderate Drought, D1, in portions of north central KS and also near the Nebraska Tri Cities.