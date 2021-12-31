NWS Hastings provides 2021 temperature and precipitation extremes

HASTINGS — The National Weather Service – Hastings has provided preliminary data for the 2021 temperature and precipitation extremes.
Of note, central Nebraska experienced its coldest temperatures in 30 years in February, while only four months later, in June, the area was recording its hottest temperatures of the year.
Hottest Temperatures
- 109...Webster Dam Kan., (June 17, Aug. 24) - Kirwin Dam Kan., (July 19)
- 107...Cambridge (June 17)
- 106...Grand Island airport (June 17)
- 105...Plainville KS 4WNW (June 17) - Beaver City (June 17) - Edison (June 17) - Smith Center, Kan., (June 17) - Kirwin Dam Kan., (Aug. 24) - Hebron (June 17) - Geneva (June 16-17)
Coldest Temperatures
- -34...Ord airport (Feb 15) - Greeley (Feb 15) - Genoa 2W (Feb 15) - York 3N (Feb 16)
- -33...Superior (Feb 16) - Hebron (Feb 16)
- -32...Lexington airport (Feb 15)
- -31...Beaver City (Feb 15) - Oxford 6NNW (Feb 15) - North Loup (Feb 16) - Aurora airport (Feb 16) - Osceola (Feb 16)
Highest 2021 Total Precipitation
("Normal" annual precipitation across our area generally ranges 23-30 inches...lowest west/highest east)
- 36.10 inches...Osceola
- 36.05 inches...Shelby 3NE
- 35.63 inches...Franklin 2ENE
- 34.91 inches...Orleans 5NW
- 34.52 inches...Franklin (in town)
- 33.82 inches...Stromsburg
- 32.98 inches...Holdrege
- 32.46 inches...Aurora 1ESE
- 32.24 inches...Benedict 4W
- 32.18 inches...Holdrege 4ESE
Lowest 2021 Total Precipitation
- 19.33 inches...Sumner 3W
- 20.57 inches...Lexington 1E
- 21.68 inches...Hunter KS 2NNW
- 21.69 inches...Wilsonville
- 22.14 inches...Arapahoe
- 22.16 inches...Ord airport
- 22.54 inches...Beloit Kan.
- 22.55 inches...Lexington 6SSE (Canaday Steam Plant)
- 22.76 inches...Ravenna
- 22.79 inches...Arcadia 2W
Wettest Calendar Month
Note: it was “extremely unusual” that this entire Top-10 list occurred in March
- 10.02 inches...Benedict 4W (March)
- 9.74 inches...Glenvil 2WSW (March)
- 9.55 inches...Marquette 1SE (March)
- 9.54 inches...Hastings 2WNW (March)
- 9.39 inches...Grand Island 2W (March)
- 9.32 inches...Doniphan 4ENE (March)
- 9.27 inches...Bradshaw 6N (March)
- 9.17 inches...Ayr 4NE (March)
- 9.16 inches...Dannebrog 3ESE (March)
- 9.11 inches...Doniphan 2W (March)
Highest 24-Hour Rain Totals
Note: For a roughly 7 a.m.-7 a.m. period ending on the specified date
- 6.22 inches...Orleans 6WNW (Aug. 23)
- 6.16 inches...Orleans 5NW (Aug. 23)
- 5.47 inches...Glenvil 2WSW (March 14)
- 5.43 inches...Wood River (March 14)
- 5.42 inches...Doniphan 4ENE (March 14)
- 5.32 inches...Bradshaw 6N (March 14)
- 5.14 inches...Marquette 1SE (March 14)
- 5.13 inches...Bladen 4SW (March 14)
- 5.12 inches...Hastings 2WNW (March 14)
- 5.08 inches...Doniphan 2W (March 14)
Snowiest Calendar Month
- 19.4 inches...Tobias 2WSW (February)
- 18.7 inches...Hebron (February)
- 18.6 inches...Lexington 6SW (February)
- 17.0 inches...Bradshaw 6N (February)
- 16.5 inches...Bladen 4SW (February) - Doniphan (February)
- 16.3 inches...Lovewell Dam Kan. (January)
- 15.5 inches...Holdrege 1E (January) - Gresham 3W (January)
- 15.2 inches...Hastings NWS Office (Feb.) - Shelby 3NE (February)
Highest 48-Hour (or less) Snowfall
- 15.5 inches...Lovewell Dam Kan. (Jan 26-27)
- 15.0 inches...Milligan 4NW (Jan 26)
- 14.0 inches...Holdrege 1E (Jan 25-26) - Superior 8NW (Jan 26-27) - York 1ENE (Jan 25-26)
- 13.8 inches...Stromsburg 1E (Jan 25-26)
- 13.5 inches...Gresham 3W (Jan 25-26) - Hastings 2SSW (Jan 25-26)
- 13.2 inches...Webber Kan. 3ENE (Jan 26-27)
- 13.0 inches...Hunter Kan. 2NNW (Jan 26-27) - Superior 7NE (Jan 26-27) - Davenport 6SE (Jan 26-27) - Bradshaw 6N (Jan 26-27)