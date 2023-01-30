NWS Hastings Doppler Radar down for upgrades in mid-February

HASTINGS — Beginning Feb. 16, 2023, the WSR-88D radar at Blue Hill, Nebraska (known with the identifier KUEX) and operated by the NOAA National Weather Service (NWS) in Hastings will be down for approximately seven days for the replacement of the generator, fuel tanks, and accompanying components.

This activity is important to support the radar’s operation during periods of commercial power outages, specifically when hazardous weather is present.

This generator update is one of five major projects of the NEXRAD Service Life Extension Program, which is a series of upgrades and replacements that will keep our nation’s radars viable into the 2030’s. NOAA National Weather Service, the United States Air Force, and the Federal Aviation Administration are investing $150 million in the seven-year program. The first project was the installation of the new signal processor and the second project was the transmitter refurbishment.

Other projects include the refurbishment of the pedestal and equipment shelters. The Service Life Extension Program will complete in 2023.

During the downtime, adjacent radars include: Omaha/Valley (KOAX), North Platte (KLNX), Goodland (KGLD), Dodge City (KDDC), Wichita (KICT) and Topeka (KTWX).

For direct access to any of these surrounding radar sites, go to the following web page: https://radar.weather.gov. A single radar site can be viewed by going to the “Select View” menu option then clicking on “Local Radar” to select a single radar site.

The Blue Hill (KUEX) WSR-88D is part of a network of 159 operational radars. The Radar Operations Center in Norman, Oklahoma, provides lifecycle management and support for all WSR-88Ds.

About the National Weather Service:

The National Weather Service’s Hastings Forecast Office located in Hastings, NE., is the primary source of weather data, forecasts and warnings for south central Nebraska counties and north central Kansas counties. Join us on Facebook and Twitter. Working with partners, the National Weather Service is building a Weather-Ready Nation to support community resilience in the face of increasing vulnerability to extreme weather