NSP, NDOT urge preparedness ahead of major winter storm

NEBRASKA — The Nebraska State Patrol and Nebraska Department of Transportation urge Nebraskans to be ready for significant travel impacts from the upcoming winter storm. Heavy snowfall is expected across much of the state, with the potential for a foot of snow along a line from southwest to northeast Nebraska.

“This storm will have a major impact on travel in Nebraska throughout Wednesday and into Thursday,” said Colonel John Bolduc, Superintendent of the Nebraska State Patrol, “The latest projections from the National Weather Service show all of Interstate 80 in Nebraska receiving at least three to four inches of snow, with a 300-mile range from Kimball to Grand Island seeing upwards of seven inches.”

All Nebraskans are urged to stay up to date on the latest weather conditions and forecasts from local media. If travel is necessary, check the Nebraska 511 Advanced Traveler System at 511.Nebraska.Gov. Any motorists who become stranded or need assistance can call *55 or 800-525-5555 to reach the NSP Highway Helpline and speak directly with an NSP Dispatcher.

“With yet another statewide winter storm, it’s important for travelers to be as safe and informed as possible before choosing to travel,” said interim NDOT director, Moe Jamshidi. “This means checking the 511 app before leaving home or work and if you don’t have to travel, consider adjusting your plans to accommodate that. Remember to never pass plows and give them plenty of space.”

As NDOT and local crews work to clear the roads during and after the storm, give them room to work and don’t crowd the plow. Motorists are urged to check conditions before traveling, reduce speed, increase following distance, and always wear a seat belt.