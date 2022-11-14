 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
top story topical

NSP identifies victims of plane crash near Maxwell

Nebraska State Patrol cruiser rural area
C-H photo • Brian Neben

NORTH PLATTE — The Nebraska State Patrol has been able to preliminarily identify the victims of a plane crash that occurred Wednesday near Maxwell.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

The crash occurred at approximately 9:30 a.m. Wednesday. The two occupants are believed to be Adam Helmerichs, 41, of Lincoln, and Zachary Clausen, 22, of Lincoln. Next of kin has been notified and both families have confirmed that the two were traveling together. Helmerichs was the pilot.

Final positive identification is pending additional investigation. The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the crash itself.

Nebraska Winter Weather Awareness

Nebraska Winter Weather Awareness

NEBRASKA — Like it or not, winter is fast approaching and the National Weather Service Hastings wants everyone in their coverage area to be sa…

Small plane crashes east of North Platte

Small plane crashes east of North Platte

Firefighters from Maxwell and Brady responded to the scene that was originally reported to be a grass fire. The Nebraska State Patrol and Lincoln County Sheriff's Office were on scene.

