LINCOLN — Applications are open to join the Nebraska State Patrol! With excellent salary, full benefits package, and unlimited career paths, the time has never been better to become a Nebraska State Trooper.

Troopers patrol Nebraska’s roadways, investigate criminal activity, fly drones, handle K9s, negotiate in crisis situations, operate on the SWAT Team, keep commercial traffic safe on the roads, fly helicopters and planes, safely handle explosives, and much more. With dozens of specialty positions, a career as a Trooper is a career that you get to define.

Troopers receive a starting salary of $30 per hour ($62,400 annually) upon graduating from the NSP Training Academy. Troopers receive excellent benefits, including medical and life insurance, paid vacation, sick leave, and a great retirement program. Recruits are paid $22.49 per hour (with a wage increase pending) while attending the 22-week training program at the NSP Training Academy. Recruits also receive state benefits, including medical and life insurance during camp. Bilingual troopers are also eligible for a 2.5% pay increase upon graduation.

“The future is bright for the Nebraska State Patrol and we’re looking for the next generation of troopers to continue the mission,” said Colonel John Bolduc, Superintendent of the Nebraska State Patrol. “Our agency is constantly innovating to better serve the people of Nebraska. So, if you’re ready for a rewarding career with endless opportunity, join us and become a Nebraska State Trooper.”

The application process is open for Camp 68 until April 3, 2023. Camp 68 is scheduled to begin on July 5 and last through Dec. 15, 2023.

Applicants must be a United States citizen and at least 21 years of age by December 15, 2023, when they take the oath of office. Applicants must have a high school diploma or GED equivalence. Additional information about the hiring process, including physical requirements, can be found at NebraskaTroopers.com.