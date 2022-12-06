November ends as “very dry” for most of the area

LEXINGTON — There was no relief from the ongoing drought in November, far from it. The National Weather Service – Hastings said it was “very dry” for their entire coverage area last month.

NWS Hastings noted that most of the area only measured between 0.05 and 0.40 inches of rain, roughly five to 40 percent below normal. For reference, typically November precipitation is between 0.80 and 1.30 inches, lowest amounts in the west, higher in the east.

The local area was among the driest last month, a NWS observer eight miles south of Elwood only reported 0.04 inches, while a site six miles southeast of Lexington recorded just 0.07 during the entire month.

The least dry areas last month were to the south and east of the local area, Beloit, Kan., recorded 0.63 inches, while Minden reported 0.48 inches.

The Tri-Cities airports official November precipitation amounts were as follows:

Kearney: 0.14 inches, 14 percent below normal

Grand Island: .20 inches, 18 percent below normal

Hastings: 0.13 inches, 12 percent below normal.

Despite the overall lack of rainfall last month, the U.S. Drought Monitor made no changes to the drought conditions ongoing in the state.

Western Dawson County remains under extreme drought, D3 conditions, eastern Dawson and Gosper counties are under severe drought, D2 conditions and western Gosper is still in moderate drought, D1 conditions.

Pockets of exceptional drought, D4 conditions, cover 17 percent of the state and are focused in the northeast, north central and southwestern parts of Nebraska.

“According to NOAA NCEI, the Great Plains Region saw its 9th warmest (+3.0-degree anomaly) and 8th driest (minus 1.4-inch anomaly) September-October on record,” per the U.S. Drought Monitor.

When taking stock of the United States, the states with the most widespread and severe drought conditions include Kansas, Nebraska, California and Utah.

As of Nov. 29, 41 states were experiencing moderate drought, D1, conditions or worse, 369.2 million acres of crops are under drought and 131.7 million people are being affected by some type of drought conditions, per the National Integrated Drought Information System.

The U.S. Drought Monitor is a multi-agency effort involving NOAA’s National Weather Service and National Centers for Environmental Information, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), state and regional center climatologists and the National Drought Mitigation Center.

Information for this statement has been gathered from NWS and FAA observation sites, cooperative and volunteer observations, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) and other sources.