Notable spike in COVID-19 cases in Two Rivers region, 46 reported Wednesday

DAWSON COUNTY — The daily spikes in COVID-19 cases are coming more frequently in the Two Rivers Public Health Department region, 46 cases were reported Wednesday, only five days after 50 cases were reported.

Cases confirmed on Wednesday, Oct. 7

Buffalo County – 20

Phelps County – 13

Harlan County – 4

Dawson County – 3

Franklin County – 3

Kearney County – 3

Case totals for the Two Rivers region counties are as follows,

Buffalo County – 1,245

Dawson County – 1,104

Kearney County – 164

Phelps County – 159

Gosper County – 48

Franklin County – 48

Harlan County – 28

Two Rivers now reports 2,796 total cases in their region, with 2,029 no longer being symptomatic and 22 deaths.

Nebraska now has 49,396 total virus cases, 35,295 have recovered. There have been 507 deaths.