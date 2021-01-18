 Skip to main content
North Platte man dies in one-vehicle rollover crash near Overton
North Platte man dies in one-vehicle rollover crash near Overton

Alfred Leon of North Platte was pronounced dead at the scene, according to a Nebraska State Patrol spokeswoman. The crash occurred about 2:30 a.m.

OVERTON — A 47-year-old man died early Monday in a one-vehicle crash on Interstate 80 near Overton, Nebraska.

Investigators said Leon was exiting I-80 when he lost control of his vehicle and it rolled. Overton is located in south-central Nebraska about 25 miles west of Kearney.

The Dawson County Sheriff's Office assisted the Nebraska State Patrol during the crash investigation.

