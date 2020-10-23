North Platte man accused of threatening witness has his pre-trial continued

Grizzle pleaded no contest to a count of operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest in August, according to the North Platte Telegraph.

Four other felony counts against Grizzle were dismissed in the plea agreement: theft by receiving stolen property with a value of more than $5,000, willful reckless driving — second offense, driving during license revocation and being a habitual criminal.

Grizzle is scheduled to be sentenced Sept. 28.

According to the affidavit, Fleharty had recently been released on bail from the Lincoln County Jail, where he was being held on charges of tampering with a witness.

The Lincoln County Jail pulled a phone recording from Grizzle, who is still jailed. He allegedly had a conversation with Fleharty on May 31. He told Grizzle “it would be done and it wasn’t going to be friendly,” according to the affidavit, and also said “It would be done tomorrow.”

Fleharty allegedly told Hinkle that if he testified against Grizzle, Fleharty would “be back with a gun and put a bullet in his head as well as a bullet in his kid’s head,” the affidavit says.