North Platte man accused of threatening witness has his pre-trial continued

LEXINGTON — A North Platte man accused of threatening a witness to not testify against his former cellmate had his pre-trial hearing continued to December.
Cody Fleharty, 31, has been charged with robbery, burglary, terroristic threats, use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony and tampering with a witness, all felonies. He pleaded not guilty to the charges in August.
On Oct. 16, Fleharty’s pre-trial hearing was continued to Dec. 18 at 10:45 a.m. A jury trial was set for Jan. 19, 2021 at 9 a.m.
His bail, set at 10 percent of $250,000, was continued with all previous conditions. He remains in the Dawson County Jail.
According to the arrest affidavit, at 10:35 a.m. June 1, Fleharty entered the unlocked Cozad residence of Brandon Hinkle.
Hinkle was asleep and awoke to Fleharty standing over him holding a large pipe, according to the affidavit, which says his face was not covered.
Fleharty allegedly told Hinkle he should not testify against Shawn Grizzle, who was Fleharty’s former cellmate, according to the affidavit.
Grizzle had been arrested in May after he allegedly stole Hinkle’s Chevrolet Silverado and fled from law enforcement. He was later arrested and booked into the Lincoln County Jail on multiple charges, according to the Nebraska State Patrol.
Grizzle pleaded no contest to a count of operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest in August, according to the North Platte Telegraph.
Four other felony counts against Grizzle were dismissed in the plea agreement: theft by receiving stolen property with a value of more than $5,000, willful reckless driving — second offense, driving during license revocation and being a habitual criminal.
Grizzle is scheduled to be sentenced Sept. 28.
According to the affidavit, Fleharty had recently been released on bail from the Lincoln County Jail, where he was being held on charges of tampering with a witness.
The Lincoln County Jail pulled a phone recording from Grizzle, who is still jailed. He allegedly had a conversation with Fleharty on May 31. He told Grizzle “it would be done and it wasn’t going to be friendly,” according to the affidavit, and also said “It would be done tomorrow.”
Fleharty allegedly told Hinkle that if he testified against Grizzle, Fleharty would “be back with a gun and put a bullet in his head as well as a bullet in his kid’s head,” the affidavit says.
Fleharty then told Hinkle to give him his wallet and if he didn’t, “he was going to cave his head in,” according to the affidavit. Hinkle gave him the wallet, which contained bank cards, a driver’s license and $250. Fleharty then left by the back door.
A neighbor saw Fleharty arrive at the residence in a silver SUV and leave a short time later, according to the affidavit.
The Dawson County Sheriff’s Office arrested Fleharty after a warrant was issued for his arrest.
