North edges the South at 2022 Shrine Bowl

KEARNEY — In the 64th annual Nebraska Shrine Bowl the North defeated the South 17-15. The game went into halftime tied at 15 and featured Cozad star athlete, Jacob Weatherly.

“Getting into the flow of things was a lot of fun. Seeing what everyone is capable of is a lot of fun and seeing how fast everyone moves,” said Weatherly.

Weatherly recorded two tackles in limited playing time. One of his tackles saved a potential long touchdown run by the North. He was also on the field during the South’s goal line stand in the second half that kept the game tied at 15 going into the final quarter. The team was led by Omaha Westside head coach, Brett Froendt who was coaching his final game.

“We had trouble snapping the ball and we couldn’t overcome that. It was a challenge getting everybody to buy into a system that isn’t what they’re use to and figure out where their skills and talents fit but they are all high character kids and played pretty well,” said Froendt.

The South turned momentum when Lincoln High’s, JaResse Lott-Buzby completed a deep pass to Waverly’s Riley Marsh. Lott-Buzby capped off the drive with a touchdown pass to Westside’s Grant Guyett. The Lincoln High QB ran in the two-point conversion to tie the game at eight.

The North took the lead back on a touchdown pass from Central City’s Kale Jensen to Bennington’s Dylan Mostek (offensive player of the game) to give them a 15-8 lead.

Before halftime the South tied the game on another connection between Lott-Buzby and Guyett. The North would pull out the win on a safety. Papillion LaVista product, Will Hubert sacked Lott-Buzby in the endzone to account for the final score of 17-15.