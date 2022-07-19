Noel’s Tacos Mexican Food drive-thru coming to former Sonic location

LEXINGTON — Noel’s Tacos Mexican Food will be the latest eatery to come to Lexington as it takes over the former Sonic location.

Clarine Erickoff, Chief of Operations with Wilkinson Development, said they are leasing the location to Noel’s so they can start operations. This will be the third Noel’s location, the other two being located in Ogallala and North Platte.

Erickoff said due to the setup of the former Sonic location, the Lexington Noel’s will be drive-thru only.

The Noel’s owners are aiming for an August opening, Erickoff said, Wilkinson is helping to paint the building and prepare the parking lot.

Their menu includes items like tacos, enchiladas, burritos, chile relleno, tamales, fajitas, etc. They offer breakfast, lunch and dinner options, Erickoff said.

Along with the work on the former Sonic location, progress is being made on the Fat Dogs expansion. In addition to diesel pumps, the current building will be remodeled to include a travel center and new restaurant.

Erickoff said they have not yet found a tenant for the restaurant space.

When completed, trucks and other traffic will be able to access the Fat Dogs location through the Noel’s parking lot.