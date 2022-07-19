 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured top story topical

Noel’s Tacos Mexican Food drive-thru coming to former Sonic location

  • Updated
  • 0
IMG_2936WEB.jpg

Noel's Taco Mexican Food will be coming to the former Sonic location in Lexington.

 C-H photo • Brian Neben

LEXINGTON — Noel’s Tacos Mexican Food will be the latest eatery to come to Lexington as it takes over the former Sonic location.

Clarine Erickoff, Chief of Operations with Wilkinson Development, said they are leasing the location to Noel’s so they can start operations. This will be the third Noel’s location, the other two being located in Ogallala and North Platte.

20220719135528_IMG_4435.JPG

Noel’s Mexican restaurant, which is planning to open a Lexington location, operates in North Platte out of a former Taco Bell/Long John Silver’s restaurant at 320 E. Francis St. 

Erickoff said due to the setup of the former Sonic location, the Lexington Noel’s will be drive-thru only.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

The Noel’s owners are aiming for an August opening, Erickoff said, Wilkinson is helping to paint the building and prepare the parking lot.

Their menu includes items like tacos, enchiladas, burritos, chile relleno, tamales, fajitas, etc. They offer breakfast, lunch and dinner options, Erickoff said.

People are also reading…

Along with the work on the former Sonic location, progress is being made on the Fat Dogs expansion. In addition to diesel pumps, the current building will be remodeled to include a travel center and new restaurant.

Erickoff said they have not yet found a tenant for the restaurant space.

When completed, trucks and other traffic will be able to access the Fat Dogs location through the Noel’s parking lot.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

Prince Harry shares where he feels closest to his mother