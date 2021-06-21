No new COVID-19 cases reported in health district last week, risk dial falls further

Two Rivers continues to schedule more vaccinations clinics at 15 sites across the counties they cover to distribute vaccines and make up for areas of potential shortfall.

Some upcoming clinics in the area include ones on June 23 at Elwood Public School at 11:30 a.m. and the Dawson County Annex Building at 5 p.m.

Next month there are clinics on July 2 at Peterson Grocery Store in Gothenburg at 11:30 a.m. Clinics return on July 14 to Elwood Public Schools at 11:30 a.m. and the Dawson County Annex Building at 5 p.m. There will be another round at Peterson’s Grocery store at 11:30 a.m. on July 23.

The downgrade to the risk dial reflects sustained declines in COVID-19 incidence, decreasing disease cluster incidence, expanded vaccination coverage to younger age groups and absent COVID-related ICU and bed utilization rates in the district, according to Two Rivers.

To date, Two Rivers has reported 10,633 total cases, 10,472 of which are no longer symptomatic and 120 deaths.

Active COVID-19 hospitalizations have continued to fall across Nebraska, on Monday morning there were only 33 hospitalizations. This number is down by 31 percent compared to two weeks ago.