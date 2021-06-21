No new COVID-19 cases reported in health district last week, risk dial falls further

LEXINGTON — The Two Rivers Public Health Department was “thrilled,” to announce no new COVID-19 cases were reported in their seven county district during the week of June 11.
COVID-19 test positivity is at its lowest level since record keeping began in March 2020.
In addition to no new COVID-19 cases being reported, the risk dial for the area further dropped into the ‘low level.”
As of June 14, 36.1 percent of the district’s total population has been fully vaccinated. The number of people getting vaccinated is slowing down, as the number of people accessing their first dose of vaccinations last week was 50 percent less than a month previous.
The proportion of persons partially vaccinated in Dawson County continue to remain higher than the fully vaccinated, Two River says this shows some residents have decided not to receive a second dose of the vaccine. Two Rivers, “strongly urges,” all residents to complete the full vaccination schedule, so it is effective.
So far, 34.4 percent of Dawson County and 36.8 percent of Gosper County’s populations have been fully vaccinated.
Uptake of new vaccinations continue to slow in the 30-64 age range and the number of Buffalo County residents fully vaccinated daily has dropped dramatically in the past month.
Two Rivers continues to schedule more vaccinations clinics at 15 sites across the counties they cover to distribute vaccines and make up for areas of potential shortfall.
Some upcoming clinics in the area include ones on June 23 at Elwood Public School at 11:30 a.m. and the Dawson County Annex Building at 5 p.m.
Next month there are clinics on July 2 at Peterson Grocery Store in Gothenburg at 11:30 a.m. Clinics return on July 14 to Elwood Public Schools at 11:30 a.m. and the Dawson County Annex Building at 5 p.m. There will be another round at Peterson’s Grocery store at 11:30 a.m. on July 23.
The downgrade to the risk dial reflects sustained declines in COVID-19 incidence, decreasing disease cluster incidence, expanded vaccination coverage to younger age groups and absent COVID-related ICU and bed utilization rates in the district, according to Two Rivers.
To date, Two Rivers has reported 10,633 total cases, 10,472 of which are no longer symptomatic and 120 deaths.
Active COVID-19 hospitalizations have continued to fall across Nebraska, on Monday morning there were only 33 hospitalizations. This number is down by 31 percent compared to two weeks ago.
Last week, on June 17, there was only one positive case of COVID-19 reported across the state. Cases are down by 24 percent across the state.
So far, 45.9 percent of the state’s population has been fully vaccinated. Nebraska has reported 223,986 total cases and 2,259 deaths since the pandemic began.
“The United States has been averaging fewer than 15,000 cases a day since early June, the lowest totals since testing became widely available,” according to the New York Times, “The pace of vaccination has slowed considerably, to around a million doses a day, down from a peak of more than 3.3 million doses a day in mid-April.”
“The United States surpassed 600,000 known coronavirus deaths on Wednesday. Around 350 deaths are being reported each day, the fewest since March 2020,” according to the New York Times.