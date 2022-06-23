No Elwood fireworks show, Johnson Lake event postponed due drought conditions

ELWOOD — Due to the ongoing drought and dry weather conditions, there will be no Elwood fireworks show and the Light up the Lake fireworks at Johnson Lake has been postponed until a later date.

Acting Elwood Fire Chief Dustin Clouse announced on social media that due to the exceptionally dry conditions there will be no Elwood fireworks show on July 4 this year for the safety of the community.

The Light Up The Lake event at Johnson Lake on July 3 has also been postponed until a later date, pending an improvement in weather and conditions, Clouse said.

The Johnson Lake Fireworks Committee stated, “Fire dangers continue to increase, so officials decided to proactively call off the show. Conditions are not expected to improve before July 4 and will potentially worsen.”

“This fireworks display will be rescheduled for Saturday, July 9, 2022 if conditions improve or for a date later in the year if fire dangers are not as high and restrictions have been lifted. Stay tuned for details,” the committee said.

Around 88 percent of Nebraska, including Gosper and Dawson counties, remain under drought conditions have been so for the past several months due to a lack of precipitation in the winter of 2021-2022. The deficit is proving hard to overcome.

Per the U.S. Drought Monitor update on Thursday, all of Dawson County and the northern half of Gosper County remain under Severe Drought (D2) conditions. The southern half of Gosper is under Moderate Drought (D1) conditions.

These conditions have remained unchanged for the past several weeks despite some rainfall.