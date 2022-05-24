No change in drought conditions across the local area, some future rainfall to be expected

LEXINGTON — There was essentially no change in the drought categories across the local area, per the latest U.S. Drought Monitor update. Some future rainfall is expected.

The National Weather Service – Hastings said from May 11-17, the area saw drier-than-normal conditions. The majority of the area received around 0.10 to one inch, but amounts were highly variable.

All of Dawson County and the northern majority of Gosper County remain under Severe Drought, D2, conditions. While the southern part of Gosper County is under Moderate Drought, D1, conditions.

The only change was a tiny sliver of southern Furnas County was downgraded from D2 conditions, to Extreme Drought, D3.

Looking at Nebraska as a whole, D3 conditions were expanded into Hayes, Chase and Dundy counties, otherwise conditions were largely unchanged across the state.

“Precipitation amounts of half an inch or more was widespread over the Dakotas, northern Wyoming, and eastern parts of Nebraska and Kansas,” the U.S. Drought Monitor said.”

NWS Hastings noted precipitation did fall last week, but there were large differences in the amounts across their coverage area. For instance, a site near York saw 6.70 inches between April 1 and May 18, while an observer near Hebron has only report 2.96 inches in the same period.

“Precipitation totals over the past month ranged from 2.50-5.00 inches across most of our area, with limited/localized pockets of higher amounts (5.50-6.50 inches) and lower amounts (around 2 inches),” according to NWS Hastings.

Some of the driest pockets included areas within counties such as Merrick, Nance and Furnas.

While the area in the past three months has seen around four to six inches, that is still below normal for this time of year.

“Although localized exceptions will almost certainly occur, most of our coverage area is currently expected to receive somewhere between 0.50-1.00 inches up to May 26,” according to NWS Hastings.

According to USDA statistics 41 percent of pasture and rangeland in Nebraska was considered in poor to very poor conditions and 37 percent of topsoil was short or very short of moisture.

The U.S. Drought Monitor is a multi-agency effort involving NOAA’s National Weather Service and National Centers for Environmental Information, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), state and regional center climatologists and the National Drought Mitigation Center. Information for this statement has been gathered from NWS and FAA observation sites, cooperative and volunteer observations, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) and other sources.