No. 2 seed Lexington travels to Lincoln for State Bowling Championships, falls to Omaha Westside

LINCOLN — Four Lexington bowlers finished within the top 20 in singles, while the Lexington girls team were knocked out of the team tournament during the NSAA State Bowling Championships on Monday and Tuesday.

Monday was the singles tournament, where the girls and boys bowled four qualifying games and the top eight made it to the championship bracket.

Senior Taya Berry of Lexington finished just outside of the cut, placing 10th with a 717 series.

Seniors Cordelia Harbison and McKinna Moats, both of Lexington, placed 19th and 20th respectively.

Harbison finished the day with a 649 series, with Moats just one pin behind at 648.

Lexington sophomore Daisy Gomez, who was the district champion in singles, finished 34th overall with a 585 series.

On the boys side, senior Alex Gomez of Lexington finished 15th overall with a 845 series, averaging 211 on the day.

Lexington senior Ethan Mins finished 40th with a 682 series.

On Tuesday, the No. 2 seed Lexington Minutemaids battled No. 7 Omaha Westside in the State Team Tournament, falling 3-2.

The girls then fell to Seward 3-0 in the elimination bracket. The Minutemaids finish the year with a 25-5 record.