Nisley farmhouse, barn gets new lease on life north of Elwood

ELWOOD — It’s not every day one sees a house and barn rolling down the highway, but that is the sight Dawson and Gosper County residents might have seen if they were on or near Highway 283 during the early morning of Thursday, Jan. 20.

The house and barn were being moved from the Nisley farmstead south of Lexington to a property two miles north of Elwood. The story of how the move took place began in the spring of 2021.

Dan Neben was returning from work on Road 433 when he passed the Nisley farmstead and noted the property owner, Fred Nisley, had put in a corner pan on the pivot in the field adjacent to the home.

Dan had noted other work done earlier, removal of trees and other outbuildings, now only the two story farm home and the barn remained. He noted this to his wife, Sarah, that something may be happening to the home.

Fred Nisley said they were indeed preparing the property so the pivot in the field could go all the way around, but the house and barn would have to go to allow for this. If nothing else could be done for the home and barn, they would have been removed.