LEXINGTON — A nine-year-old boy was honored by the Lexington Police Department for being an outstanding citizen.

According to the LPD, in early June, Titus Hedrick found $40 outside of his home and contacted his neighbors until he found out who had lost the money.

After he found out, Hedrick returned the money to the family at a later date.

On Friday, July 21, LPD Chief Tracy Wolf presented the outstanding citizen award to Hedrick, who had been nominated by Captain Paul Schwarz.

Hedrick had his photo taken with members of the LPD, including Chief Wolf, Captain Schwarz, Sgt. Phil Lauby, Officer Luke Pinkelman, Investigator Michael Baker, Officer Joel Kinney and Officer Edwin Perdomo.

“Way to go Titus,” the LPD stated, “We are all very proud of you.”