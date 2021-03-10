Nic Van Cura appointed to Dawson County Assessor position, will take over in May

LEXINGTON — Nic Van Cura has been appointed to the Dawson County Assessor position to serve out the remainder of John Moore’s term, who will retire on April 30.

The Dawson County Commissioners held a special meeting on Friday, March 2 to appoint a person to the Assessor’s position, to serve out the remainder of Moore’s term, that ends in 2022.

Moore submitted a letter to the commissioners on Feb. 1, stating his intent to retire.

Moore and the Dawson County Assessor’s office have come under scrutiny by the Nebraska Department of Revenue in 2018 and 2021. During a meeting in January, Property Tax Administrator Ruth Sorensen said the practices of the assessor’s office are in need of a “complete overhaul.”

Regarding Moore’s retirement, Sorensen said he will be asked to establish procedures for the incoming assessor. He will be required to submit monthly reports, but after he retires the reports will be moot, she said. The Department of Revenue will work with the remaining employees of the assessment office, as well as the interim assessor.

The commissioners extensively interviewed two people for the position and decided to offer it to Nic Van Cura, who accepted.

Van Cura said he had previously worked in the assessor’s office for two years, and left in September 2020.