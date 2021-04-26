NIBN launches website to connect people living with an injured brain

KEARNEY — The Nebraska Injured Brain Network (NIBN) ended the first quarter of 2021 with a bang with three major accomplishments. First, NIBN was spotlighted by the National Association of State Head Injury Administrators (NASHIA) because of NIBN’s work to engage people living with an Injured Brain and their families and caregivers. NIBN is the Voice of the Injured Brain Community.

Second, NIBN completed its planning of a Peer Support program. This program will be piloted using funding from the Traumatic Brain Injury State Partnership Program Grant from the Federal Administration for Community Living, which was awarded to Nebraska VR (Vocational Rehabilitation). Phases 2 and 3 of this pilot initiative will begin in May and are focused on developing and implementing the Peer Support concept that was discerned and planned by people living with an Injured Brain.

Third, NIBN’s website—www.nibn.org—is now live and provides an opportunity for people living with an Injured Brain to connect with each other. Check out the Support Forum which is an online chat board where you can create a profile and begin interacting with others who are on a similar Recovery Journey. Submit a resource that you’re familiar with. Sign up to receive a newsletter. Learn about what it means to have your own Recovery Journey, and how Peer Support may be a program for you to consider (the pilot will be active in North Platte, Kearney, Grand Island, and Hastings). You are not alone! This is your website, and as more people connect with and support each other, we become a stronger Injured Brain Community.