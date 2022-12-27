New Year’s Day weather, history and extremes

HASTINGS — New Year's Day ushers in the climatologically-coldest month of the year - January.

However, when examining weather over the past 120 plus years, one quickly finds that considerable variability often exists from one year to the next within south central Nebraska. Just in the last 30 years, New Year's Day high temperatures in Grand Island have ranged from four degrees to 61 degrees!

The information and tables below feature a wealth of New Year's Day weather and climate information focused specifically on Grand Island, where January records date back to 1896.

Temperatures

According to the entire period of record, the warmest New Year's Day on record was 64 degrees in 1939 and the coldest low temperature was a bone-chilling minus 23 degrees in 1974.

Only 15-of-122 New Year's Days on record, 12 percent have featured high temperatures of 50 degrees or warmer, with the most recent one occurring in 2004 with 60 degrees.

On the other end of the thermometer, only 18-of-122 New Year's Days, 15 percent, have featured highs of 15 degrees or colder, but interestingly, three of these have just occurred over the last five years, 2022, 2019 and 2018.

However, nothing in recent years has topped New Year's Day in 1974 in terms of brutal cold, with a high of only two degrees and the aforementioned record-setting low of minus 23 degrees.

Precipitation/Snowfall

As for wintry precipitation, there really isn't anything "major" in the record books associated with New Year's Day itself.

Although much of the local region was dealing with the aftermath of an historic ice storm on New Year's Day 2007, nearly all of the actual precipitation from that storm fell a few days prior, mainly Dec. 29-30, 2006.

Snowfall-wise, there are no major winter storms to speak of, with a daily total of "only" 5.4 inches in 1948 leading the way. Somewhat surprisingly, measurable snow has fallen on New Year's Day only twice in the last 23 years, but one of these was just last year with 1.5 inches.

As for a few of the higher snow totals when combining New Year's Eve and New Year's Day together, those two days in 1994-95 featured 6.2 inches of snow in Grand Island, with 3.0 inches actually falling on New Year's Day 1995. This 1994-95 snow event ranks as the second largest two-day combination of New Year's Eve and New Year's Day snow on record, trailing only 7.0 inches in 1931-32.

2022 New Year’s Day Recap:

The Snow: A modest total of 1.5 inches accumulated at the Central Nebraska Regional Airport, mainly between 7 a.m. and 1 p.m. Although this was less snow than expected, it nonetheless made for some dicey travel as snow was whipped around by northerly winds gusting as high as 30-35 mph.

This was the first measurable New Year's Day snow in eight years, since 0.7 inches in 2014 and was actually the highest New Year's Day snow total in 27 years, since 3.0 inches in 1995!

The Bitter Cold: With a high temperature of only six degrees and a low of minus four degrees, the day as a whole averaged out as the 8th-coldest New Year's Day on record, albeit not as cold as New Year's Day 2018 only four years prior.

These very cold temperatures combined with the aforementioned gusty north winds to drive wind chill values down into the minus 15 degree to minus 25 degree range for most of the day.