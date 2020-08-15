LEXINGTON — Notice some of the new signs popping up around the community? They are the new directional wayfinding signs which are being installed around Lexington.
Assistant City Manager Dennis Burnside told the city council during their meeting Tuesday several of the signs are already up, with 35 to be installed in total.
The signs are being placed in high traffic areas to help motorists quickly find general public destinations. The signs will also aid visitors and anyone new to the Lexington community.
The City of Lexington staff designed the sings with approval from the Nebraska Department of Transportation. Lexington’s Sign Pro manufactured the signs.
To help distinguish them, the signs have a unique shape, colors and Lexington logos. Each sign displays two to three destinations at maximum, which comes from the Manuel on Uniform Traffic Control Devices.
Most of the cost of the signs was funded by a grant from the Lexington Convention and Tourism Committee.
There were no agenda items for the city council to consider during Tuesday’s meeting. During the roundtable discussion City Manager Joe Pepplitsch remind the council about the upcoming work session.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.