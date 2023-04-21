LEXINGTON — A company with a plan to build houses in 83 days using a new technique got the green light from the Community Development Agency to construct on 16 lots in Lexington.

DekmX Homes LLC Manager Austin Hillis appeared before the CDA Monday, April 17, with the plan to build homes using a novel technique.

Hillis said he had become interested in the housing issue across Nebraska and different ways to address it. He said housing has become too expensive for the average Nebraskan and construction processes are insufficient to meet the demand.

The company has created precast walls that, when paired with a centralized interior and an efficient floor plan, will allow for a home to be built far quicker than the traditional method. The precast walls are built in Lincoln and then shipped to where the house is being constructed.

Hillis told the CDA members that from the first shovelful of dirt moved, 83 days later, a family can move into the home thanks to this new technique. He said the homes built like this in Lexington will be the first of their kind.

Hillis said the walls will require minimal maintenance by the homeowner, stand up to harsh weather and act as a sound barrier.

The price of a three-bedroom, two-bath home with a garage would be around $250,000, while a two-bedroom house will be around $200,000.

The proposed site is the St. Ann’s Second Addition, just off Taft Street, south of the housing project being built by the Prairie Fire Development Group.

Pending approval, the hope is to start within the next 30 to 35 days, Hillis said.

“We believe this is a good idea,” City Manager Joe Pepplitsch told the CDA. “It’s pretty amazing, a 90-day guarantee period,” referring to a build period allowing for some weather delays.

Asked by the CDA about the cost of the precast walls, Hillis said the walls on their own are more expensive than standard materials, but the saving comes from the labor needed to build a home in the traditional way.

“Labor which we can’t find right now,” Pepplitsch added.

Regarding the building technique, Pepplitsch said he sees potential for other projects, such as senior housing.

The CDA moved to approve the development agreement with DekmX Homes.

The next item on the agenda was the Holiday Inn Express project that had been approved in 2019 but was put on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Pepplitsch said there were no major changes to the project; it will still be an 82-room, four-story hotel on the acre tract just south of Goodwill. The plan is to begin construction in July and be finished by September.

The only major changes to the project were related to the tax increment financing as the numbers have changed from 2019 to 2023. The total cost of the project is estimated to be $18.5 million with $2.6 million eligible for TIF. The projected assessed value of the property following construction is estimated to be $14 million.

Having been on the shelf for several years, the project will need to go before the planning commission and the city council for their approval before returning to the CDA for the final issuance of the TIF note.

The CDA approved the amendment to the redevelopment plan.

The next item was a resolution recommending the Taco John’s redevelopment plan.

The plan proposes building a new Taco John’s restaurant just south of the Scooter’s Coffee, east of Walmart. The franchise would move away from the Highway 30 corridor, where it has been located for decades.

Construction on the new location is anticipated to start in May 2023 and be finished by fall 2023.

Pepplitsch said Taco John’s is working with the current owner of the ground near Scooter’s, a subsidiary of Viaero Wireless, to acquire the site in question.

The Taco John’s site in Lexington is owned by Derock Inc., registered to Juliska Derockbraine.

Derockbraine noted at a past meeting that the move was being mandated by the Taco John’s corporate office. The CDA approved the resolution.

The last item was the establishment of restrictive covenants for the O’Donnell Fourth Addition.

The covenants covered a number of items, including landscaping, dog kennels, antennas, temporary structures, signs and recreational vehicles. The minimum dwelling size was set at 1,400 square feet.

During the roundtable discussion, Pepplitsch said there will be a redevelopment project to consider in May and the issuance of the TIF note for the Holiday Inn project will likely come in June.

He said he is also working on quotes for the proposed strip mall along Highway 30.