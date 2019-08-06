New LPS teachers welcomed to the community

LEXINGTON — It’s an annual tradition in Lexington to welcome those new teachers who have joined Lexington Public Schools and will be shortly starting a new school year. The Lexington Area Chamber of Commerce sponsors it, and the local businesses support the new teacher luncheon.
There were 33 teachers who were welcomed to Lexington, they were a mix of brand new teachers, former Lexington educators and more than one Lexington High School graduate.
There were introductions by Business Education Committee member Tish Doughty, business gift donations presented by LCOC assistant Cynthia Boyd and business sponsors were announced by LCOC Executive Director Sarah Neben.
The new teachers were introduced by the administrators of each individual school.
There were 29 area businesses who contributed and supported the Luncheon.
Neben said, “Some of our kids don’t have it easy at home, if they have one teacher who believes in them, it means everything to them. Good luck next Wednesday when school starts.”
“We had a wonderful time at the New Teacher Luncheon on Aug. 5. We welcomed 33 new staff members to the Lexington Public School system. We are so thankful for the amazing generosity of our local businesses who donate not only sponsorships for the luncheon, but also many items for the wonderful gift bags that we are able to give to all the new staff members,” Neben said in an email, “Our local businesses are great supporters of the school system and our students, and we can’t thank them enough for all that they do in Lexington.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.