LINCOLN — From the original 1923 stands to today’s 90,000-fan venue, Nebraska Public Media’s newest local sports documentary reveals the storied history, evolution and significance of the stadium that is synonymous with Saturdays in Nebraska.

“In The Deed The Glory: Memorial Stadium” premieres at 7 p.m. CT, Sunday, Aug. 13 on Nebraska Public Media.

To mark the 100th anniversary of Memorial Stadium, Nebraska Public Media will take viewers on a journey through the evolution of the stadium, from the original east and west stands to today’s landmark structure that meets the changing expectations of diehard fans.

The hour-long program takes a deep dive into the stadium’s engineering and architecture, while exploring forgotten history like an indoor track that once stood under the east stadium, or the time a small section of the south stadium collapsed in the early ‘90s.

The stadium was built at a time in history when several universities across the nation were building stadiums to honor the men and women of World War I. Nebraska’s Memorial Stadium cost $450,000, all of which was financed by pledges made by university students, staff, alumni and boosters.

Through interviews with former players and coaches, historians and sports reporters, “In The Deed The Glory: Memorial Stadium” will uncover the history of Memorial Stadium just as the Nebraska Athletic Department puts the final touches on its new football facility, seated next to the venerable venue.

Viewers will hear from former coach Tom Osborne, former player Eric Crouch, current athletic director Trev Alberts, sports reporter Mike Babcock, university archivists, librarians and sports fans.

To watch a short preview of the documentary, take a stadium trivia quiz or listen to a tailgate playlist, visit NebraskaPublicMedia.org/memorialstadium.

“In The Deed The Glory: Memorial Stadium” repeats at 8:30 p.m. CT, Wednesday, Aug. 16 and at 7:30 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 19 on Nebraska Public Media.