New Dawson County Cancer Care Fund ready to assist patients

DAWSON COUNTY — The new Dawson County Cancer Care Fund is organized and ready to assist cancer patients and families during treatment for the disease. The committee already has distributed $650 since December and is seeking others who could benefit.
“Our goal is a close to home impact to improve quality of life and relieve physical and emotional burdens during treatment,” said Committee Chair Julie Rickertsen of Lexington.
Cancer Care fund is an affiliate organization of the Lexington Community Foundation and participated in the 2021 GiveBIG Lexington event as its first major fundraising activity. “The response was overwhelming and continues to grow,” Rickertsen said. “Our group is committed to reaching out to cancer patients and offering a helping hand.”
Funds can be used to provide care packages, local fuel or gas vouchers, grocery assistance, wigs, medicine, lodging, utility bills, equipment rentals and many other options.
The process to receive assistance is very simple, Rickertsen said. “Just call a committee member to get an application. Emergency funds also can be considered,” she added. “We know cancer is a very personal journey and many people won’t ask for help. But let’s reach out to help people we know when we see help is needed.” Referrals from family members or friends can be considered.
The committee meets monthly to discuss applications and beneficiaries. To find out more information, refer a possible recipient or ask for an application, please contact one of the following committee members:
- Lexington – Julie Rickertsen 308-325-0174, Pam Ackerman 308-325-3642, Pam Baruth 308-325-0121, Barb Kloepping 308-325-0525, Meredith Orthman 308-325-0034 and Sharon Wood 308-325-2461.
- Cozad – Brandi Kloepping at the Cozad City Office 308-529-0107
- Gothenburg – Mary Harbur 308-529-2205 and Katie Kincheloe 402-690-2705
- Elwood/Johnson Lake – Deb Werger 402-499-5612.