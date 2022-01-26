New Dawson County Cancer Care Fund ready to assist patients

DAWSON COUNTY — The new Dawson County Cancer Care Fund is organized and ready to assist cancer patients and families during treatment for the disease. The committee already has distributed $650 since December and is seeking others who could benefit.

“Our goal is a close to home impact to improve quality of life and relieve physical and emotional burdens during treatment,” said Committee Chair Julie Rickertsen of Lexington.

Cancer Care fund is an affiliate organization of the Lexington Community Foundation and participated in the 2021 GiveBIG Lexington event as its first major fundraising activity. “The response was overwhelming and continues to grow,” Rickertsen said. “Our group is committed to reaching out to cancer patients and offering a helping hand.”

Funds can be used to provide care packages, local fuel or gas vouchers, grocery assistance, wigs, medicine, lodging, utility bills, equipment rentals and many other options.