New Cricket Wireless location opens in Lexington

LEXINGTON — A new Cricket Wireless store has opened in Lexington. The store is located at 509 N. Lincoln St. – inside Mi Tienda Nazareth

According to a press release, Cricket Wireless offers :

“Simple, transparent plans, starting at $30/month; Access to the 5G network on all plans and select Cricket smartphones, no annual contract; Rate plan pricing that includes monthly taxes; Unlimited talk and text nationwide with all plans; The power of Cricket is our nationwide 4G LTE network that covers more than 324 million people; and a selection of smartphones from Samsung, LG, Alcatel, Motorola and others.”

“Our goal is to give customers something to smile about,” said Thomas Tzanetakos, market director for Cricket Wireless. “That’s why we deliver a simple, smart wireless experience that people deserve.”

The store is open 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday through Saturday, and 12 p.m. to 5 p.m., Sunday.

“We are excited to add another new business to the Lexington area! We welcomed Cricket Wireless to the chamber family with a ribbon cutting ceremony that was held during the grand opening on Friday, April 22,” said Lexington Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Heather Heinemann.