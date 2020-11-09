New COVID-19 cases in Dawson County are being driven by Cozad and Gothenburg

DAWSON COUNTY — Case counts and positivity rates are rising in Dawson County and this is being largely driven by the communities of Cozad and Gothenburg, according to the Two Rivers Public Health Department.

Dawson County’s case numbers had been holding steady for a couple weeks, but now they are on the rise and the numbers are being driven by Cozad and Gothenburg, according to the weekly report from Two Rivers.

The report also states that daily case rates in Lexington remain steady, the detection of at least two ongoing outbreaks in Dawson County are creating a need for heightened vigilance across the Lexington area.

Rising number of cases in Cozad are of concern to Two Rivers, especially among persons aged 60 and over.

“Residents of Lexington and surrounding towns are strongly advised to avoid non-essential travel and follow standard preventive practices like masking and social distancing to avoid incident infection,” according to the report.

The report was issued after 142 new cases of COVID-19 were reported across all seven counties of the Two Rivers district on Friday, Nov. 6. Buffalo reported 92; Dawson, 16; Phelps, 15; Gosper, 7; Kearney, 6; Franklin; 5 and Harlan, 2.

