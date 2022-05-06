New Airbnb location, “Off Course Lake House” coming to Johnson Lake

JOHNSON LAKE — The “Off Course Lake House” is the latest Airbnb location that will be coming to Johnson Lake this month.

Sherri and Gregg McMichael of Gothenburg are the couple behind bringing the latest Airbnb site to the lake. The house in question is located just off of Highway 283, across the road from the Chapel of the Lake, the Johnson Lake State Recreation Area and abutting the Lakeside Country Club.

The couple viewed the house in July 2021 with the idea of opening an Airbnb location in mind and closed on the house on Aug. 31.

Sherri said she and her husband are Gothenburg natives and wanted the location because it was closer to home and the view is, “exceptional,” and “one of a kind.”

From the moment they closed on the house, Sherri said she and Gregg have spent every spare moment, mostly on weekends updating and renovating the house. She added Gregg has also worked on Tuesday and Thursday nights and their six adult children have helped out on occasion.

They have replaced all of the flooring, added new paint, brought in new furniture and are just finishing up with the outdoor landscaping.

When asked about the idea of making the home an Airbnb location, Sherri said they wanted to share the location and the experience with other people and give them a taste of the Johnson Lake area.

Airbnb is a company that was founded in San Francisco, Calif, in 2008. It operates an online marketplace for lodging, primarily homestays for vacation rentals and tourism activities. Airbnb does not own any of the listed properties; instead, it profits by receiving commission from each booking.

To rent a location on Airbnb, a user selects a location they want to go to and can look up Airbnb sites in the area. Booking a time is done as it is on any other hotel or motel website.

Sherri said the location was added to the Airbnb site at the end of March.

Airbnb locations can offer a more personal touch, Sherri said, and their lake house is located at one of the more unique areas on Johnson Lake.

Speaking to the unique location, Sherri said both Lakeside Country Club and Johnson Lake can be viewed from the front deck. The public beach at the Johnson Lake State Recreation Area is footsteps away from the home; the same is true of the Chapel of the Lake, across the highway.

Sherri said they are currently working with Lakeside Country Club to provide a golf package to people who stay at the home and this should be complete by the summer.

Inside, Sherri said the home is spacious and includes a pool table, foosball table, an eight person poker table, a large television and “theater area,” with concessions.

The name of the location itself is unique as well. Sherri said it took them sometime to come up with it but knew they wanted “lake house,” somewhere in the title.

The couple landed on “Off Couse Lake House,” because they are just off of a golf course and the fact that a ship captain can go “off course.” After that, they knew they had their name.

While they are new to Johnson Lake, Sherri said it’s their goal to bring more people to the area and help show them what the lake and other surrounding businesses have to offer. “We are local people who want to be a part of the Johnson Lake community,” Sherri said.

A ribbon cutting for the location is being held by the Johnson Lake Chamber of Commerce at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, May 12.