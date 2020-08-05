Needed materials provided to Dawson County child care providers by local partnership

DAWSON COUNTY — Child care providers of Dawson County received much needed materials from a county-wide partnership of different child care based organizations.
Alyson Young, Lexington’s Communities for Kids coordinator said 35 licensed child care providers from all over the county were able to receive materials like cleaning supplies and noncontact thermometers, which are used to take the temperature of children upon arrival and throughout the day.
Other materials included paper towels, toilet paper, trash bags, no-touch soap dispensers, Clorox and Nu Foamacide Concentrate Cleaner Disinfectant Detergent Food Contact Sanitizer, Young said.
The organizations which helped gather supplies, included, Lexington Communities for Kids (C4K) Initiative and Dawson County Rooted in Relationships Initiative, “We worked with the Gothenburg Early Childhood Learning Coalition to help with distribution,” said Young.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.