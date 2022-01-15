Nebraskans Save Record Number of Lives through Organ Donation

OMAHA — A record number of lives were saved in 2021 thanks to the generosity of organ donors.
Last year, 273 organs were transplanted from 97 donors in Nebraska, providing the gifts of health, hope and time to recipients across the United States. These donors also contributed to a record number of transplants being performed in the United States. For the first time in history, more than 40,000 organ transplants were performed in the country last year.
Additionally, 583 individuals in Nebraska donated tissues such as bone, skin and heart valves. Tissue grafts can prevent amputation, help people walk without pain, repair sports injuries and aid in reconstruction following breast cancer.
And, as 297 mothers welcomed babies, they also said yes to the donation of birth tissue (placenta and umbilical cord). Birth tissue grafts provide healing for patients with chronic wounds, traumatic burns and ulcers.
“We are incredibly proud to have achieved a new donation record and to have saved more lives than ever before,” said Kyle Herber, President & CEO of Live On Nebraska. “We are continuously humbled by the generosity of Nebraska’s donors and their families. Their ‘yes’ to donation, and the tireless efforts of our employees, impact thousands of people across the country, and it’s gratifying to know that so much hope and healing is being generated right here in Nebraska.”
Fulfilling the Need
Right now, more than 100,000 Americans need a lifesaving organ transplant; 300 of those are in Nebraska.
Every individual has the potential to save and heal more than 100 people with the donation of organs and tissues. These include: heart, lungs, kidneys, liver, pancreas, small intestine, corneas, bone, skin, tendons, veins and heart valves.
In Nebraska, anyone 16 or older can register as an organ and tissue donor. Age, health and lifestyle do not limit an individual’s ability to register.
Donor registration is available online anytime at LiveOnNebraska.org.