Nebraskans Save Record Number of Lives through Organ Donation

OMAHA — A record number of lives were saved in 2021 thanks to the generosity of organ donors.

Last year, 273 organs were transplanted from 97 donors in Nebraska, providing the gifts of health, hope and time to recipients across the United States. These donors also contributed to a record number of transplants being performed in the United States. For the first time in history, more than 40,000 organ transplants were performed in the country last year.

Additionally, 583 individuals in Nebraska donated tissues such as bone, skin and heart valves. Tissue grafts can prevent amputation, help people walk without pain, repair sports injuries and aid in reconstruction following breast cancer.

And, as 297 mothers welcomed babies, they also said yes to the donation of birth tissue (placenta and umbilical cord). Birth tissue grafts provide healing for patients with chronic wounds, traumatic burns and ulcers.

