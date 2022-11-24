Nebraskaland Magazine photo contest underway

The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission will accept submissions for the 2022 Nebraskaland Magazine photo contest through Jan. 1, 2023.

With miles of winding rivers, wide-open vistas and wildlife from border to border, Nebraska is a photographer’s paradise. Each year, Nebraskaland Magazine celebrates the state’s beauty and recognizes the outstanding work of photographers across Nebraska during this annual photo contest.

Photographers of all ages and skill levels are invited to submit photos in four categories:

Wildlife — wild mammals, birds, reptiles, amphibians, fish, arthropods

Scenic — in which landmarks, scenery or inanimate objects are prominent

Recreation — people enjoying the outdoors through hunting, fishing, hiking, backpacking, skiing or other outdoor activities

Flora — wildflowers, foliage, fruiting bodies or other parts of plants

All photos must be taken in Nebraska. Submissions will be judged by Nebraskaland staff, and winning photos will be published in the March 2023 issue of Nebraskaland Magazine. First-, second-, and third-place prizes will be awarded in all categories, and a Best in Show prize also will be awarded.

Photos may be submitted only via Instagram. To submit, use the hashtag #Nebraskland2022. Make sure your account is public so judges may view your photo.

Complete contest rules may be found at magazine.outdoornebraska.gov/photocontest.