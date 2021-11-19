Nebraska Winter Weather Awareness

NEBRASKA — Like it or not, winter is fast approaching and the National Weather Service Hastings wants everyone in their coverage area to be safe and prepared for when the wind blows cold and the snow starts to fall.
The winter of 2020-2021 has equal chances to be below, near or above normal temperatures across portions of the state, while snowfall chances maybe near to below normal for the winter months in the area, according to the Climate Prediction Center.
This winter will be in “La Niña” conditions in the El Niño Southern Oscillation, ENSO. The ENSO is a periodic variation in winds and sea surface temperatures across the tropical Pacific Ocean. This force is known to have influenced weather patterns from around the globe, and generally the largest impact can be seen during the winter months.
La Nina is a period of cooler-than-normal sea surface temperatures, while El Niño is a period of warmer-than-normal sea surface temperatures.
This winter falls into a La Niña period where sea surface temperatures will be below normal in the tropical Pacific.
Despite the forecast chances, Nebraska only receives around one tenth of its annual precipitation during the winter months, December, January and February. Even if there is an unusually wet winter, it will not end the drought and these conditions are expected to continue or worsen across the entire state this winter.
“While conditions may not improve significantly this winter, if La Niña does end up continuing into the spring, studies have shown that this could lead to a more active severe weather season across much of Nebraska. So enjoy this winter with typical fluctuating Nebraska weather, as spring may be a bit more active than previous years across the local area,” according to the National Weather Service in Hastings.
In December 2020, the NWS introduced a new look to the radar images currently displayed on their websites, this will be the first major change to NWS radar displays in 20 years.
There are several enhancements to the radar display, which included:
- Zoomable to individual radar sites anywhere in the country
- Regional and national mosaic radar images
- Watch, Warning and Advisory image overlays
- Access to multiple individual radar products, including velocity and dual-pol data
- Links to location specific 7-day forecast
- Variety of base layer backgrounds to choose
- Savable bookmark location for quick, easy access
- Downloaded KML file of radar images
One hazard which many people face is the prospect of driving in blinding snow or driving on sheets of ice. The NWS and Nebraska Department of Transportation, NDOT, have come together to create a “Pathfinder,” program.
“This program is sponsored by the Federal Highway Administration (FHWA), and is a collaborative strategy to proactively manage the transportation system ahead of and during adverse weather events, and translate weather forecasts and road conditions into consistent transportation impact messages for the public,” according to the NWS Hastings.
“Pathfinder is a state-wide project, involving all eight NDOT districts and all six NWS offices serving
Nebraska. While its initial focus is on winter weather, Pathfinder will be able to address all types of weather impacts across the state, including high-end wind events and dust,” according to the NWS.
The pathfinder program has two outcomes in mind,
Providing the traveling public consistent road-weather messaging for safer and smoother travel
Continue fostering relationships among the various public and private sector entities involved in formation for the traveling public.
If anyone has ever wondered how winter storms are warned, the NWS uses an assessment called the Winter Storm Severity Index, WSSI. This system highlights regions and localities with the forecasted potential of damaging and life threatening conditions.
This includes, tree damage, school closures, transportation issues such as, traffic accidents, road closures and flight cancellations.
“The WSSI is comprised of six individual, but equally weighted components of winter storms,” according to NWS information, “The summary graphic is the maximum forecasted impact from any of the six impact components. The six components are:”
- Blowing Snow
- Flash Freeze
- Ground Blizzard
- Ice Accumulation
- Snow Amount
- Snow Load
One task the NWS forecasters work hard to determine is the type of precipitation will occur with any given system and its timing, this requires and understanding of temperature from the ground up to 7-8 miles in the atmosphere. Temperature usually decreases with height, but at times temperature can actually increase in the lower atmosphere and this can cause issues when forecasting.
In most winter systems, ice crystals form at heights where the temperature is below freezing, as these ice crystals fall, they grow larger and form snowflakes. If the entire column of the atmosphere where the snowflakes fall is below freezing, the precipitation seen at the ground is snow.
In some instances, there is a warm layer which is not freezing, it could be a simple as a degree above freezing for 500 feet, the snowflakes falling through this layer will partially melt but refreeze as it enters the cold layer again. Once this precipitation reaches the ground, it is known as sleet.
A third process involves a deep warm layer, where the snowflakes completely melt and become raindrops, before reaching the ground the rain runs into another cold layer quite close to the ground. If the layer near the ground is well below freezing, the rain can freeze instantly on whatever it lands on. This leads to freezing rain and can create hazardous conditions.
Forecasters use weather balloons to determine the temperature profile in the upper atmosphere to better understand what the weather will be like. Due to cost factors, weather balloons are only launched from two of the three NWS sites in Nebraska, Omaha and North Platte. Hastings does not. This lack of coverage in the center of the state can lead to some tough calls for forecasters.
Forecasting snowfall amount can be challenging and there are multiple factors which can influence only a light dusting of snow, or several feet.
Surface temperature: - A ground temperature above freezing can cause much of the snow to melt upon impact. However, if it is snowing very hard, the snow could still accumulate and may get deep in some cases, according to the NWS Hastings.
Precipitation Type: - The temperature and moisture profiles in the lowest 10,000 feet of the atmosphere are critical in determining what type of precipitation you will have. The temperature at the surface does not necessarily indicate what sort of precipitation one will have, according to NWS information.
Storm Track: Another important consideration in forecasting snow amounts where the storm (low pressure) track is. The heaviest snow band typically occurs north-northwest of the surface low pressure track. A shift north or south of the low can result in a shift of this band as well. Forecasters use their best judgement based on guidance from various computer models to determine the location of the heaviest band of snow, according to the NWS.
Snow to Liquid Ratio: Many people use the rule of thumb that 1 inch of liquid water equals 10 inch of snow. This is not always the case, especially in the Plains states. Snow in this area is more typically 14 to 1 (or14 inches of snow for every 1 inch of liquid water), but can vary quite a bit depending on the moisture content of the atmosphere. Very wet snows may have less than a 10 to 1 ratio and dry snows can have a 20 to 1 ratio. This can be an important factor in determining snowfall amounts, according to the NWS Hastings.
Thunder Snow: There are times when a low pressure system moves across the area will have enough moisture and instability aloft to create thunder snow. In these cases, snowfall rates can increase tremendously and pile up 2 to 3 inches of snow per hour, according to NWS information.