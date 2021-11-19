Nebraska Winter Weather Awareness

A third process involves a deep warm layer, where the snowflakes completely melt and become raindrops, before reaching the ground the rain runs into another cold layer quite close to the ground. If the layer near the ground is well below freezing, the rain can freeze instantly on whatever it lands on. This leads to freezing rain and can create hazardous conditions.

Forecasters use weather balloons to determine the temperature profile in the upper atmosphere to better understand what the weather will be like. Due to cost factors, weather balloons are only launched from two of the three NWS sites in Nebraska, Omaha and North Platte. Hastings does not. This lack of coverage in the center of the state can lead to some tough calls for forecasters.

Forecasting snowfall amount can be challenging and there are multiple factors which can influence only a light dusting of snow, or several feet.

Surface temperature: - A ground temperature above freezing can cause much of the snow to melt upon impact. However, if it is snowing very hard, the snow could still accumulate and may get deep in some cases, according to the NWS Hastings.