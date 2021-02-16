Nebraska wakes up to record breaking, dangerously cold temperatures on Monday

LEXINGTON — The coldest air of the Arctic air mass settled over the region early this week, temperatures plummeted to -30 degrees in areas, breaking numerous weather records.

According to the National Weather Service in Hastings, from Feb. 7 -16, is projected to be the overall coldest 10 days in 38 years, since late December 1983. The overall average temperature during that period was -4.1 degrees in Grand Island and -4.5 in Hastings.

Also, sites in Grand Island and Hastings were expected to register sub-zero low temperatures for an 11 day streak, from Feb. 8-18. There has not been a streak like this since Dec. 1983, which was also 11 days of brutal cold.

At 8:30 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 15, observations at Jim Kelly Field Airport in Lexington registered -32 degrees.

The change over this winter to the bitter cold was an, “abrupt and major reversal,” according to NWS Hastings. The period from November through Jan. 15 was one of the warmest on record in the area.

The area went from no snow on the ground, no frost depth and little to no river ice in mid-January, to just above normal river ice thickness and an appreciable frost depth by mid-February.