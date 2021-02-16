Nebraska wakes up to record breaking, dangerously cold temperatures on Monday

LEXINGTON — The coldest air of the Arctic air mass settled over the region early this week, temperatures plummeted to -30 degrees in areas, breaking numerous weather records.
According to the National Weather Service in Hastings, from Feb. 7 -16, is projected to be the overall coldest 10 days in 38 years, since late December 1983. The overall average temperature during that period was -4.1 degrees in Grand Island and -4.5 in Hastings.
Also, sites in Grand Island and Hastings were expected to register sub-zero low temperatures for an 11 day streak, from Feb. 8-18. There has not been a streak like this since Dec. 1983, which was also 11 days of brutal cold.
At 8:30 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 15, observations at Jim Kelly Field Airport in Lexington registered -32 degrees.
The change over this winter to the bitter cold was an, “abrupt and major reversal,” according to NWS Hastings. The period from November through Jan. 15 was one of the warmest on record in the area.
The area went from no snow on the ground, no frost depth and little to no river ice in mid-January, to just above normal river ice thickness and an appreciable frost depth by mid-February.
Several area schools called off classes on Monday due to the brutal cold, including Lexington Public Schools, Cozad Community Schools, Gothenburg Public Schools, Overton Public Schools, Elwood Public School and Sumer-Eddyville-Miller Schools.
Throughout the NWS Hastings warning area, extreme cold temperature records were being broken. A coop observer in Greely reported a temperature of -32 degrees. In the area, this is the second coldest of all-time and the coldest since 1912.
Observation posts near Ord reported -30 degrees, while its records only go back to 2000, this temperature is the new record, beating the previous low of -26 set on Dec. 18, 2016.
The situation became dangerous in Holdrege when power was lost throughout the community due to a downed power line. The Holdrege YMCA, which had power, was opened for people to shelter in a warm place.
The dangerously cold temperatures were not limited to Nebraska, from North Dakota to central Texas, wind chill warnings were in place and a winter storm warning reached from the southernmost tip of Texas to the northern most parts of Maine.