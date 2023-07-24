LEXINGTON — Union Omaha, the State Soccer Association, and Lexington Unifut Soccer Club will host two events in Lexington, Nebraska, on Aug. 12 and 13.

These events include a Skills Challenge and a 3v3 Competition. The events aim to grow the game of soccer in Nebraska by providing players across the state, specifically in rural areas, the opportunity to compete in multiple exciting competitions.

The Skills Challenge and 3v3 Competition is open to boys and girls born in 2004-2013. The Skills Challenge is an individual competition where players will earn points in dribbling, passing and shooting drills. The winners will advance to the Summer Series Finals to be held in September at Werner Park in Papillion, Nebraska.

Lexington Unifut Soccer Club President Rebeca De León shares, “As a club we are excited to bring this opportunity to our community to help soccer grow in Nebraska, specifically in small towns like Lexington. We are grateful to Nebraska State Soccer and Union Omaha for making this possible. We invite all of Central Nebraska to join us! There will be concessions, family fun, and a lot of soccer.”

For more information and the registration forms, visit Nebraska State Soccer’s website at: summerseries.team.app.com. You can also find the information at lexunifut.com or contact Rebeca De León at 308-325-1954.

Please note that schedules will be released a week prior to the event.