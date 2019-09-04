GOTHENBURG — Nebraska Shakespeare presents Othello on October 18th at the Sun Theatre, as part of the 14th annual season of Shakespeare On Tour. The performance is geared toward audiences of all-ages.
Adapted from William Shakespeare’s play–Othello is a theatrical composition, transporting us to the idyllic city state of Venice. Here, the Moorish general, Othello –an accomplished hero in matters of war– finds herself enjoying a new life of status surrounded by art, fashion, culture and the love of the noble-born Desdemonan. But Othello’s Ensign, Iago, envious of the elevation of her rival, Cassio, begins a campaign of lies and manipulation that spark a series of violent events and unforgivable acts.
A beautiful and complex tragedy, Othello investigates how arrogance, discrimination, and mistrust can dissolve the strongest bonds of love when the Moorish General Othello is made to believe that her new husband Desdemonan has been carrying on an affair with her Lieutenant Michael Cassio, when in reality, it is all part of the scheme of the bitter Iago.
With Othello, Desdemona, Iago, and other characters’ genders reversed, this production and accompanying post-show discussions will invite audiences to join conversations on gender inequality, racial privilege, and the outsider inside us all.
Omaha-based director Ezra Colón helms this dynamic Shakespeare On Tour Premeire. Rounding out the stellar cast will be Roshni Desai as Othello, Katie Becker Colón as Iago, Henry Ragan as DesdemonanSam Cheeseman as Cassio, and Bianca Phipps as Emilia, with Hannah Clark, Anna Jordan, and Shaan Sharma in various roles; forming a narrative ensemble. The costumes are designed by Lindsay Pape, and the scenery is designed by Brendan Greene-Walsh.
Othello will be performed at 7 p.m. on Friday, October 18 at the Gothenburg Sun Theater – 404 10th Street, Gothenburg, NE 69138. Admission is $5 or admission-FREE to students. Call 308.537.3235 for more information or tickets, or visit gothenburgsun.com. This performance is made possible by the Sun Theatre/Gothenburg Community Theatre.
Hour-long workshops will be made available to Gothenburg students to provide an opportunity to work directly with Nebraska Shakespeare’s professional teaching ensemble.
More information about the production and a study guide for students covering themes and areas for additional exploration can be found at www.nebraskashakespeare.com.
The National Endowment for the Arts in partnership with Arts Midwest presents “Shakespeare in American Communities”. Nebraska Shakespeare is one of 40 professional theater companies across the nation selected to perform a Shakespeare play with a professional team of actors for middle- and high-schools and conduct related educational activities for students.
