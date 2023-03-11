LEXINGTON — Nebraska’s Severe Weather Awareness Week is March 27-31 and the National Weather Service is encouraging people and communities to be “Weather Ready” before the storms hit.

Dawson and Gosper County are both under the watch of the NWS in Hastings. In total, they observe 24 Nebraska counties and six Kansas counties.

Knowing the difference between a watch and a warning is crucial to understanding the information being issued by the NWS. A watch means severe weather is possible, the ingredients are in place or a situation which could produce severe weather is incipient.

During this time, individuals should be checking on forecast updates, monitoring the sky conditions themselves and having a plan in place on where to seek shelter should severe weather threaten the area.

A warning means severe weather is imminent and one should take action. This involves seeking shelter immediately, seeking further information about the nature and duration of the threat and as always, getting forecast updates from a reliable source.

The most recognizable phenomena of severe weather is the tornado. In Nebraska, the months which see the most tornadoes are May and June.

Knowing the risks of a tornado can help keep one safe, the NWS encourages everyone to have a plan of action and know a place they can seek shelter in case of a tornado.

Lead time for a tornado warning has increased considerably over the years. From the issuance of a tornado warning, people in the warning area only have 11 minutes to seek shelter before a tornado could strike.

Dawson County Emergency Manager Brian Woldt said tornado sirens locally will be activated in the case of a tornado, winds higher than 70 mph or a hazardous material event. They are meant for people outdoors and those indoors should not rely solely on them. If the sirens go off, seek shelter indoors immediately.

Looking at each community, Cozad, Lexington, Overton and Sumner’s sirens can be activated via dispatch. Gothenburg’s are activated locally or via North Platte. Farnam and Eddyville have locally activated sirens only. Johnson Lake no longer has any sirens, so residents should be weather aware during the spring.

Gosper and Furnas County Emergency Manager Roger Powell said Elwood has its own set of sirens.

Powell said they are activated from dispatch in Lexington in the case of a tornado, or at the discretion of emergency management if other forms of severe weather look to threaten a community.

A last minute dash for safety can be avoided by keeping an eye on the forecast when severe weather is imminent and having a way to check on conditions throughout the day. Tornadoes can strike at any time, but statistically occur the most often between 2 p.m. and 8 p.m., with peak times at 5 p.m.

Don’t always wait to see a visible funnel before seeking safety, tornadoes in progress may not always share the characteristic stovepipe shape. A tornado may be occurring but may not have picked up enough debris to outline the funnel.

Sometimes tornadoes don’t feature a readily visible condensation funnel, but can only be seen by the debris they pick up. Tornadoes wrapped in rain are extremely dangerous as they can’t be seen easily. Don’t wait to see the tornado before taking shelter.

The safest place to be in the event of a tornado is underground, preferable under a sturdy piece of furniture. If a location does not have access to a basement or underground shelter, the NWS advises placing as many walls as possible between an individual and a tornado. Rooms with windows are not safe and should be avoided; an interior bathroom is a safer place.

Mobile homes are not safe in the event of severe weather, they should be evacuated and shelter should be found elsewhere.

If one finds themselves in their vehicle confronting a tornado, pull over and keep the seat belt on, lower yourself below the car windows and find anything to take cover under. If one can get safely lower than the roadway, exit the vehicle and lie flat.

Tornadoes have the capability of killing people inside their vehicles after they are lofted from the road. The NWS says the choice should be driven by an individual’s circumstances.

Straight line winds are a threat that has affected the local area over the past several years.

It is these types of winds that are often responsible for wind damage associated with thunderstorms. They are often mistaken for tornadoes because of the similar damage and wind speed.

These winds can occur ahead of squall lines or in the most extreme case, a derecho. The August 2020 Midwest derecho that clipped northwestern Nebraska caused $11 billion in damage across five states.

Locally, Lexington was impacted by a straight line wind event on May 12 that caused damage throughout the town, blowing down trees, powerlines and fences. Gusts up to 66 mph were recorded.

Lightning can be one of the most awe inspiring aspects of severe weather, but it also is extremely dangerous. According to the NWS there are roughly 25 million lightning flashes each year and it continues to be one of the top weather related killers. Nearly 47 people a year are killed by lightning.

Simply said, if someone hears thunder, they are at risk of a lightning strike. “When thunder roars, get in doors,” the NWS says. The NWS advises no place outside is safe in the event of lightning. After hearing thunder, move inside a substantial building or an enclosed metal top vehicle.

Avoid plumbing, and do not bathe or wash dishes, lightning can travel through the water streams. Remember pets as well and bring them inside, kennels are not suitable shelter from lightning and chains even less so.

If caught outside during a lightning event, and there is no safe shelter anywhere nearby, get off elevated ground, avoid sheltering under trees and get away from bodies of water. If traveling in a group, spread out, so a current cannot jump between individuals.

Flash flooding by its nature can occur without warning.

If an evacuation order is given, get out of the area as soon as possible before flooding cuts off escape routes.

Do not drive on flooded roadways or around barricades, as little as 12 to 18 inches can carry away most vehicles, including pickup trucks. The NWS advises, “Turn around, don’t drown,” when confronted with water over the roadway.

If confronted with flood waters in the home, avoid any rooms where the water has risen above the electrical outlets or is covering cords. Do not enter a flooded basement as the structure may have been compromised.

The most important ways to prepare for severe weather season is to stay informed, have a plan and be ready to take action if the need arises.

There are a number of ways to keep informed. The NOAA Weather radio constantly broadcasts weather information. The station for Lexington is KGG99. The website for the Hastings coverage area is www.weather.gov/hastings, and the phone number is 402-462-4287. More safety tips and severe weather information can be found on the website.