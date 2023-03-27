LEXINGTON — When spring arrives, the severe weather season is not far behind. March 27-31 is Nebraska Severe Weather Awareness Week.

“It’s fair to say that 2022 brought unique weather to all portions of Nebraska. From tornadoes, to giant hailstones to wildfires and dust storms, our weather has been impactful. The National Weather Service remains committed to working with leaders from across the state to build “Weather-Ready” communities,” the National Weather Service stated.

“We encourage everyone to take time to review and practice your severe weather plan for your home or office. If you don’t have a plan, this is a great time to consider developing one and sharing it with others. Preparing an emergency kit with basic supplies such as food, water, blankets and a flashlight can save precious time when reacting to an actual event,” the NWS stated.

The difference between a weather watch or warning plays a key part in knowing the risks of severe weather.

A weather watch, such as a Severe Thunderstorm Watch, is issued hours ahead of the event by the Storm Prediction Center in Norman, Okla. The watches typically cover a large area, often numerous counties.

A watch means different variables are in place that could lead to the development of dangerous weather conditions. If a watch is issued for the local area, be mindful of forecast updates and have a plan in place to take shelter if needed.

A weather warning is issued by the local NWS office, NWS Hastings in the case of Dawson and Gosper counties.

A warning is issued when a severe weather threat develops and is ongoing. Warming areas are small and cover a handful of counties at most. A warning means severe weather is imminent in the area and residents should be taking shelter right away.

Common occurrences in spring include severe thunderstorms, which will be producing quarter sized hail, winds over 58 mph or a tornado.

A flash flood occurs when water levels rise with little to no advance warning, it is usually the result of intense rainfall over a short period of time. Lexington suffered flash flooding in July 2019.

“On average, more people were killed by flooding than any other single severe weather hazard. Remember, it takes just six inches of fast-moving water to knock over an adult and 12 inches of water can float a car. We learned this during the floods of 2019. So, when it floods, turn around, don't drown,” Senator Pete Ricketts noted in a video address about Severe Weather Awareness Week.

A funnel cloud is associated with a violently rotating column of air but that as not in contact with the ground.

If that violently rotating column of air touches the ground, then it becomes a tornado. Be mindful, a tornado may not be visible until it has picked up dirt and debris.

“Tornadoes can occur at any time of day or night and at any time of the year. Although tornadoes are most common in the Central Plains and the southeastern United States, they have been reported in all 50 states,” NWS states.

Lightning is another common occurrence within thunderstorms.

“Lightning is fascinating to watch but is also extremely dangerous. In the United States, there are approximately 25 million lightning strikes every year. Each of those flashes is a potential killer. While lightning fatalities have decreased over the past 30 years, it remains a threat that needs to be taken seriously,” the NWS notes.

“Although lightning strikes peak in summer, people are struck year round. In the U.S., an average of at least 20 people are killed each year by lightning and hundreds more are severely injured. Some survivors suffer lifelong health problems,” per the NWS.

The motto for Lightening Safety from the NWS is, “When Thunder Roars, Go Indoors!” There is no safe place outdoors when thunderstorms are in the area.

Many people are outdoors enjoying recreational activities on spring days. However, thunderstorms often develop in the late afternoon and the pleasant day can turn quickly if the right factors are in place.

“What should you do before venturing out to your favorite recreation site? Always check the forecast and notify friends and family of your plans. Scout out your evacuation plan before arriving on site and then determine how long it would take to get to your safe shelter in the event inclement weather approaches. And it’s always a good idea to test out your weather radio and ensure you have a first aid kit readily available,” the NWS notes.

Providing accurate storm reports gives forecasters an idea of what the storm is doing. These reports are used in research aimed at better understanding how storms work.

This real time information allows forecasters to have ground truth of what is actually happening below where the radar cannot see.

“We are grateful to our storm spotters, partners, and local community members for your continued support and assistance in providing this information,” the NWS states.