Nebraska’s Chief Medical Officer briefs public on COVID-19 treatments

However, the steroid has not been shown to benefit patients who did not require oxygen.

Convalecent plasma was just approved by the Food and Drug Administration, FDA, in August for patients with severe or life-threatening infections, Antone said.

It’s plasma from donors with a prior COVID-19 infection which has antibodies to fight the virus.

Antone then discussed monoclonal antibodies, which is lab created and directly neutralizes the COVID-19 virus, which prevents the progression of the disease.

He said it is typically given in outpatient settings to prevent a patient from becoming ill enough to the point where they need hospitalization. Its given right after a patient tests positive, within the first seven to ten days.

It may be able to reduce the need for hospitalizations by five to ten percent, which would provide relief on our hospital system which is being stretched thin due to the latest wave of infections.

At the moment, there are 978 active hospitalizations in Nebraska. There has been rapid growth in patients needing to be hospitalized due to COVID-19 infections.