Nebraska’s 1949 blizzard called one of the greatest catastrophes to strike the state

Instead of continuing on its eastward track, the storm not only slowed to a halt, it doubled back on itself several times, areas of western Nebraska were hit again, while extreme areas of eastern Nebraska were left untouched.

The result, as the World-Herald Magazine put it, “one of the worst storms in the history of the West, a massive siege that locked down parts of 13 states in a deadly vice of cold, drifting snow, bitter winds and below zero temperatures for seven weeks.”

Areas of Wyoming, Colorado, North Dakota, South Dakota, Kansas, Nebraska, Nevada and Utah were now buried under snow drifts as large as one story buildings.

The World-Herald Magazine quoted a western Nebraska rancher, “Those 1949 blizzards were even worse than the ones in 1888 that killed all those settlers. I knew my cattle were in trouble but the drifts were so high around my house I couldn’t get out to help them. I lost over 100 head. Some froze standing up, other starved.”

The blizzard would take the lives of over 100 people, as well as 500,000 head of livestock. The conditions deteriorated so quickly many people were trapped in their vehicles or alone in their homes. A 95 year old woman in Gordon was found frozen to death, alone in her home.