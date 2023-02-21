The only farmer-and-rancher-owned radio association continues to expand its reach and broadcast area.

The Nebraska Rural Radio Association (NRRA) has reached an agreement to purchase KBRY-FM in Broken Bow from Mid Nebraska Broadcasting, LLC.

“We are very excited to add KBRY-FM to the existing lineup of NRRA stations across the state of Nebraska,” said Tim Marshall, NRRA CEO. “Adding a 15th radio station allows us to continue to fulfill our mission of bringing trusted information to our listeners.”

KBRY-FM (92.3 FM), branded KBEAR Country, plays a country music format. The coverage area stretches from Bassett to Holdrege and from North Platte to Albion.

“Nine years ago, I had a dream to build a brand-new radio station in Custer County,” said Mark Jensen, Mid Nebraska Broadcasting LLC President. “I am very proud of what has been accomplished and I’m excited to see where the Nebraska Rural Radio Association will take KBEAR Country in the future.”

“I would not agree to sell my station to anyone else as I know the employees and the radio station will be in good hands,” Jensen added.

KBRY-FM will become the latest affiliate of the Rural Radio Network, which delivers up-to-date grain and livestock market information and agriculture news.

The NRRA is the only farmer-and rancher-owned radio group in the United States and has been serving agriculture since 1948. In addition to market information and agriculture news, the Association provides weather, news and entertainment on its radio stations.

“The founding members of the Association had a bold vision when they formed in 1948,” said Ben Steffen, Chairman of the Nebraska Rural Radio Association. “Extending our broadcast reach builds on our goal to serve the entire state of Nebraska with critical news and information. We’re excited to welcome the KBRY team to our broadcast family.”

NRRA and Mid Nebraska Broadcasting reached an agreement on the sale and now await the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) approval of the sale later in 2023. NRRA will not take possession of the station until all details are finalize with the FCC.

The Nebraska Rural Radio Association is the only radio group in the nation which is owned by a cooperative of farmers and ranchers. Along with flagship studios in Lexington, other markets include Scottsbluff, West Point, Holdrege and York. In addition to the radio stations, the NRRA has production studios on the Nebraska Innovation Campus in Lincoln.

The NRRA-owned Rural Radio Network reaches six states across the Midwest.