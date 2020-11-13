 Skip to main content
Nebraska Rural Radio Association Announces Next Rural Radio Forum
“Farm Financing for the Future” is the latest topic on quarterly Rural Radio Forum
It’s been a long and difficult year for everyone. But, the cycle of Agriculture continues
with producers now planning their inputs and purchases for the 2021 season. The Rural
Radio Network will take a closer look at “Farm Financing for the Future” in its next Rural
Radio Forum, a one-hour quarterly program, to be aired on radio stations across the
state on November 17, 2020 at 3:00pm central time and 2:00pm mountain time.

Rural Radio Network broadcast staff will be interviewing experts on such topics as
non-traditional farm input financing, perspective from a Nebraska banker on the
American Bankers Association Ag Committee, a lender on traditional crop and livestock
financing as well as a transitional loan program for organic producers. We’ll also get the
cooperative perspective and comments from a banker and state senator.

Join us on member stations on KRVN/ Lexington 880 AM & 106.9 FM; KNEB/
Scottsbluff 960 AM & 100.3 FM; KTIC/West Point 840 AM & 98.3 FM and KOOL
Radio/York 1370 am, 95.9 and103.5 FM.

More details can be found online at ruralradio.com/rural-radio-forum/.

 

 
