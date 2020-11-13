Nebraska Rural Radio Association Announces Next Rural Radio Forum

“Farm Financing for the Future” is the latest topic on quarterly Rural Radio Forum

It’s been a long and difficult year for everyone. But, the cycle of Agriculture continues

with producers now planning their inputs and purchases for the 2021 season. The Rural

Radio Network will take a closer look at “Farm Financing for the Future” in its next Rural

Radio Forum, a one-hour quarterly program, to be aired on radio stations across the

state on November 17, 2020 at 3:00pm central time and 2:00pm mountain time.



