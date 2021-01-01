Nebraska Lottery Mega Millions and Powerball 2020 fact sheet

The Mega Millions jackpot for Tuesday, December 29, was $376 million ($287.4 million cash option). This is the highest Mega Millions jackpot since June 2020 and the 15th largest in Mega Millions history.
The largest Mega Millions jackpot on record occurred in October 2018 when one ticket was sold in South Carolina for a $1.537 billion jackpot.
The Powerball jackpot for Wednesday, December 30, is $363 million ($279.2 million cash option). This is the highest Powerball jackpot since January 2020.
The largest Powerball jackpot on record occurred in January 2016 when three winners in California, Florida and Tennessee split a $1.586 billion jackpot.
Ten Powerball jackpots have been won in Nebraska since July 1994. The largest jackpot won in Nebraska was in February 2006 when a group of eight coworkers at the ConAgra Foods ham and corned beef plant in Lincoln split a $365 million jackpot.
Because of the high jackpots, the Nebraska Lottery encourages customers to play within their means. o It only takes one ticket to win – your odds of winning remain the same, regardless of how many tickets are purchased or how many people play.
Set a limit for yourself and make sure to use money that you set aside for entertainment purchases.
Free problem gambling help for Nebraskans is available at problemgambling.nebraska.gov.
Sales of Mega Millions and Powerball tickets support good causes across Nebraska. Since 1993, over $793 million has been raised to support the environment, education, the Nebraska State Fair, and compulsive gambler’s assistance.
There have been 29 Mega Millions drawings since September 18 without a jackpot winner.
There were 4,140 Nebraska Mega Millions winners in the last drawing on December 25.
The odds of winning the Mega Millions jackpot are 1 in 302 million.
There have been 29 Powerball drawings since September 19 without a jackpot winner.
There were 7,552 Nebraska Powerball winners in the last drawing on December 26.
The odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are 1 in 292 million.
There are many prize levels besides the jackpot to win, so make sure to check your tickets at a Nebraska Lottery retailer.
Jackpot winners for either game can choose the cash or annuity option 60 days after they claim the prize. o The annuity option provides annual payments that increase each year. The present cash value is less than the advertised jackpot, which is based on the 29-year annuity option.
Mega Millions tickets can be purchased until 9 p.m. CT on Tuesday night. Powerball tickets can be purchased until 9 p.m. CT on Wednesday night.
Tips for ticket purchasers: To avoid errors, use a play slip to choose your numbers.
Retailers may pre-print and sell quick pick tickets during high volume periods. These tickets are the same as any other ticket, but feel free to ask the clerk to produce a new ticket if you want one.
Lottery tickets cannot be canceled. Confirm your purchase with the clerk before they print any tickets, and check that your tickets are correct before leaving the store.