Nebraska Lottery Mega Millions and Powerball 2020 fact sheet

The Mega Millions jackpot for Tuesday, December 29, was $376 million ($287.4 million cash option). This is the highest Mega Millions jackpot since June 2020 and the 15th largest in Mega Millions history.

The largest Mega Millions jackpot on record occurred in October 2018 when one ticket was sold in South Carolina for a $1.537 billion jackpot.

The Powerball jackpot for Wednesday, December 30, is $363 million ($279.2 million cash option). This is the highest Powerball jackpot since January 2020.

The largest Powerball jackpot on record occurred in January 2016 when three winners in California, Florida and Tennessee split a $1.586 billion jackpot.

Ten Powerball jackpots have been won in Nebraska since July 1994. The largest jackpot won in Nebraska was in February 2006 when a group of eight coworkers at the ConAgra Foods ham and corned beef plant in Lincoln split a $365 million jackpot.

Because of the high jackpots, the Nebraska Lottery encourages customers to play within their means. o It only takes one ticket to win – your odds of winning remain the same, regardless of how many tickets are purchased or how many people play.

Set a limit for yourself and make sure to use money that you set aside for entertainment purchases.