Nebraska launches $10 million 'The Good Life is Calling' campaign to lure new residents

LINCOLN — Gov. Pete Ricketts unveiled a $10 million marketing campaign Monday aimed at recruiting new talent to the state.

He said the national “The Good Life is Calling” campaign targets Nebraskans who have left the state and other people who may be looking for a change of pace and a better quality of life.

“Our state has welcoming communities, affordable homes and top-notch schools,” Ricketts said. “Nebraska is growing fast and creating plenty of great-paying jobs. For those looking for opportunity and a safer, friendlier place to put down roots, the Good Life is calling.”

The campaign, which expands on an existing website, was developed by Archrival, a Nebraska-based creative agency. It centers around a video showing 170 Nebraskans at work and play in a variety of locations across the state. Adam DeVine, an actor who grew up in Omaha, narrates.

Commercials will be placed in a variety of media in targeted markets. The focus will be on key cities within 500 miles of the state, including Minneapolis, Kansas City, Chicago and Denver. The spots will be tested in other places, including Silicon Valley and Austin, Texas.