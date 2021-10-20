Nebraska launches $10 million 'The Good Life is Calling' campaign to lure new residents

LINCOLN — Gov. Pete Ricketts unveiled a $10 million marketing campaign Monday aimed at recruiting new talent to the state.
He said the national “The Good Life is Calling” campaign targets Nebraskans who have left the state and other people who may be looking for a change of pace and a better quality of life.
“Our state has welcoming communities, affordable homes and top-notch schools,” Ricketts said. “Nebraska is growing fast and creating plenty of great-paying jobs. For those looking for opportunity and a safer, friendlier place to put down roots, the Good Life is calling.”
The campaign, which expands on an existing website, was developed by Archrival, a Nebraska-based creative agency. It centers around a video showing 170 Nebraskans at work and play in a variety of locations across the state. Adam DeVine, an actor who grew up in Omaha, narrates.
Commercials will be placed in a variety of media in targeted markets. The focus will be on key cities within 500 miles of the state, including Minneapolis, Kansas City, Chicago and Denver. The spots will be tested in other places, including Silicon Valley and Austin, Texas.
Clint Runge, CEO and founder of Archrival, said the effort will also involve extensive digital and social media, including Nebraska influencers. He said the plan is to do an initial wave of marketing, then follow up with a second wave in the most promising places.
Tony Goins, director of the Nebraska Department of Economic Development, said planning for the campaign began last summer, after the first wave of the pandemic eased. The department is using federal COVID-19 relief dollars to pay for the campaign, which is part of the state’s economic recovery effort.
“We live in one of the best states in the country by almost any measure,” Goins said. “Our story has simply been undertold and undersold. Today, that changes.”