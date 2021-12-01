 Skip to main content
Nebraska Game and Parks offers Cold Moon event at Johnson Lake
Nebraska Game and Parks offers Cold Moon event at Johnson Lake

The free event at Johnson Lake is from 6 to 9 p.m. at the A1 group campsite. Two telescopes will be available for stargazing.

 C-H photo • Brian Neben

JOHNSON LAKE — Nebraska state parks will be offering a variety of events throughout the month of December. Find an event near you to celebrate the festive season.

To stay informed about additional holiday events as they are scheduled, visit calendar.outdoornebraska.gov.

View some stars and roast marshmallows at Johnson Lake State Recreation Area as the Cold Moon reaches its peak illumination Dec. 18.

The free event is from 6 to 9 p.m. at the A1 group campsite. Two telescopes will be available for stargazing.

A valid park entry permit is required.

For more information, visit the event listing at calendar.outdoornebraska.gov.

