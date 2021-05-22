Nebraska Football Road Race scheduled for Father’s Day, proceeds benefit Team Jack

ATKINSON —The Nebraska Football Road Race, sponsored by The Home Agency, will resume in person this year, and has been scheduled for Sunday, June 20, 2021 in Lincoln. It will include a 5K and a one-mile fun run, and the starting and finish lines will be in front of Memorial Stadium. The fun run will begin at 8:00 a.m., followed by the 5K.
All proceeds from the Road Race will be donated to the Team Jack POWER5 Pediatric Brain Tumor Program at the University of Nebraska Medical Center and Children’s Hospital & Medical Center. In addition to raising funds and awareness for childhood brain cancer, the Nebraska Football Team has also chosen to remember and honor Team Jack Foundation co-founder, the late Andy Hoffman. Hoffman was diagnosed with a brain tumor, glioblastoma, in July 2020, and succumbed to the disease in March 2021. His passion and dedication to finding better treatments and one day a cure for child brain cancer research was unmatched.
Registration for both the 5K and the one-mile fun run is now open with the fees being $30 and $25, respectively. PLEASE VISIT HUSKERS.COM/ROADRACE TO REGISTER NOW. On-line registration closes at 6 p.m. on Saturday, June 19th. Each registrant will receive a t-shirt and bracelet along with the opportunity to interact with members of the Husker Football team. The first 1,000 participants to register will also be invited to a closed Nebraska Football practice prior to the start of our 2021 season. COVID protocols will be in place to ensure the safety of all participants. Upon your registration, in advance of June 20th, communication will be emailed with details about the 2021 Nebraska Football Road Race.
The Nebraska Football Team has a long, meaningful history supporting the Pediatric Brain Cancer community. Sparked by the 69-yard touchdown run of pediatric brain cancer patient Jack Hoffman in the 2013 Spring Football Game, the team decided to take on the task of raising awareness and funds for the rare disease. Since then, the Road Race has helped raise more than $125,000 for pediatric brain cancer research. The Football Road Race leadership team is hoping to build upon their 2019 record participation of over 900 runners and welcome everyone to participate.
“Speaking on behalf of Leadership Committee members, including Ryan Schommer, Austin Allen and Thomas Fidone, thank-you for your support of this event and we hope you make plans now to participate in the 2021 event supporting a great cause and helping us honor our friend Andy Hoffman,” said Husker Quarterback Adrian Martinez.
For information about the Nebraska Football Road Race or the Team Jack Foundation, visit: http://www.teamjackfoundation.org/.
This year’s event will honor and remember late Team Jack Co-Founder, Andy Hoffman