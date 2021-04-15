Nebraska Craft Brewery Board seeks grant proposals by April 30

LINCOLN—The Nebraska Craft Brewery Board is seeking proposals to fund projects designed to enhance the state’s hop and craft brewery industry. This year, the Board has approximately $100,000 available to fund innovative research, development and marketing projects from growers, industry organizations, state and local agencies, educational groups, and other eligible stakeholders. The deadline to submit proposals is April 30, 2021.

“Craft beer continues to be a popular option because consumers are looking for high quality drinks with unique taste profiles and local ties,” said Nebraska Craft Brewery Board Chair Zac Triemert. “These grants represent a big opportunity for those interested in Nebraska’s craft beer industry while helping to keep the businesses in Nebraska successful and competitive.”

According to the national Brewers Association based in Colorado, the United States had more than 6,200 breweries in 2017. Ten years before that, the nation had approximately 1,500 breweries. Currently there are about 67 licensed breweries in Nebraska.

In Nebraska, craft breweries are defined as small, independent breweries producing less than 20,000 barrels of beer per year.