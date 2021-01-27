Nebraska Corn Board welcomes Jobman as president of NeCGA

Andy Jobman, a farmer from Gothenburg, was elected as president of the Nebraska Corn Growers Association (NeCGA) following the organization’s annual meeting. The Nebraska Corn Board (NCB) congratulates Jobman on his new role, and Nebraska’s corn checkoff looks forward to working with Jobman and NeCGA for the betterment of the agricultural industry.

“Andy has been great to work with since he joined NeCGA in 2010,” said David Bruntz, chairman of NCB and farmer from Friend. “Throughout my time working with Andy, I’ve appreciated his level of engagement in various local, state and national meetings. He is always prepared and ready to tackle tough issues impacting our nation’s corn industry. He’s a great active listener and takes time to hear all viewpoints. He’ll definitely be an asset to the association throughout his term.”

Jobman will serve as president for two years before a new leader is elected, and he will then transition to chairman of the board.

NCB also thanks Dan Nerud, farmer from Dorchester, who completed his term as president of NeCGA, a position he’s held since Dec. 2018. He now serves as chairman of the board.